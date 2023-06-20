'Bottoms up': French President Macron drinks a beer bottle in 17 seconds, sparks controversy

French President Emmanuel Macron has found himself embroiled in a controversy following the circulation of a video in which he is seen enjoying a beer with Toulouse's rugby players.

The footage, now broadcast on French TV channels and shared online, captures the President receiving a bottle of Corona beer in the changing room after a game at the Stade de France in Paris on Saturday.

The 45-year-old president could be seen swiftly consuming the beer in just 17 seconds accompanied by cheers from Toulouse’s coaching staff and players who celebrated their victory over La Rochelle in the French Top 14 final.

🇫🇷 FLASH | Emmanuel #Macron s'est envoyé une Corona cul-sec dans le vestiaire de Toulouse après sa victoire en Top 14.pic.twitter.com/zQKihXEIEH — Cerfia (@CerfiaFR) June 18, 2023

Sandrine Rousseau, a Member of Parliament for the Green Party, sharing the viral video tweeted, “Toxic masculinity in political leadership in one image.”

La masculinité toxique dans le leadership politique en une image. https://t.co/jI6gNWksO5 — Sandrine Rousseau (@sandrousseau) June 18, 2023

The rulling party MP Jean-Rene Cazeneuve responded by saying, “A president who is sharing in the joy of 23 players and taking part in their traditions. That’s all."

This is not the first time Macron's beer-drinking habits have attracted attention. In March, during the French pension crisis and numerous protests across France, he faced criticism for being disconnected from the concerns of ordinary citizens when he was filmed drinking beer in Kinshasa, the Guardian reported.

While Macron is known for his enthusiasm for sports and his penchant for visiting French sports teams in their locker rooms, he is more commonly associated with wine consumption, a trait shared by many French presidents.

He once claimed to indulge in a glass of wine at lunch and another in the evening. Furthermore, he has defended the wine and alcohol industry by opposing initiatives from public health authorities to promote events like 'Dry January', a report said.

