Japan earthquake: First tsunami waves hit west coast; alert issued in Russia, Korea

Japan earthquake: The first tsunami waves hit Japan after an earthquake of 7.4 magnitude struck the island country earlier today. A tsunami around one metre high struck parts of the west coast along the Sea of Japan, with a larger wave expected, reported Japan's public broadcaster NHK.

Japan's Meteorological Agency has issued tsunami warnings for the coastal prefectures of Ishikawa, Niigata, and Toyama. Niigata and Toyama prefectures saw waves reaching up to 3 metres. Tsunami alerts have been issued for prefectures on the west coast of Japan.

According to the forecast, a 5-metre-high tsunami is expected in Noto, a town located in Hōsu District in the Ishikawa Prefecture. The authorities have urged people in the affected areas to evacuate immediately. "Escape to a higher, safe location right away," the authorities said as per NHK.

The alert further stated that the time of the tsunami's arrival was just an estimate as waves could arrive sooner or later. "Continue to evacuate as long as the warning is in place."

富山市 萩浦橋 津波到達中 pic.twitter.com/5TJkH4E1Mx — 鈴木 一 (@hioooomn) January 1, 2024

Videos and pictures of damage have started appearing on social media. Greg R. Hill, a writer, shared video footage from the local Shinkansen station in Ishikawa prefecture. "Extremely powerful shaking!" he wrote while posting the video in which a stationary train can be seen shaking.

Footage from the local Shinkansen station in Ishikawa prefecture, extremely powerful shaking! #japan #earthquake

pic.twitter.com/98syIwnGkj — Greg R. Hill (@greghill) January 1, 2024

Earlier today, a massive magnitude-7.4 earthquake struck Ishikawa Prefecture in central Japan. A major tsunami warning was immediately issued for Ishikawa Prefecture. Tsunami warnings were also issued for Niigata, Toyama, Yamagata, Fukui, and Hyogo prefectures along the Japan Sea coast.

NHK reported that very high waves were approaching the coasts. "Evacuate immediately. Waves can hit repeatedly. Continue to evacuate until all warnings are lifted," it said in repeated warnings posted on its site.

Meanwhile, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre has issued tsunami alerts for North Korea and Russia's far eastern region.

A video footage of a damaged house has appeared on social media while there have been no reports of casualties so far.

First pictures emerge of damaged houses after 7.4 magnitude earthquake hits #Japan. pic.twitter.com/mpX0jpK2GU — Ahmer Khan (@ahmermkhan) January 1, 2024

Hokuriku Electric Power said it was checking for any irregularities at its nuclear power plants, according to NHK.

A social media user shared footage of the earthquake filmed by a terrified family. In the 39-second video, parked cars in what appears to be a basement area can be seen shaking frantically.

Japan - This is footage of the earthquake filmed by a terrified family. Japan have issued an urgent evacuation notice on the western coast as part of a tsunami warning 🇯🇵🗾 pic.twitter.com/ETm1VLrJth — 🇬🇧RonEnglish🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@RonEng1ish) January 1, 2024

Several houses and power poles have collapsed in Ishikawa Prefecture's Suzu City, reported NHK. An earthquake with an intensity of upper six on the Japanese intensity scale of 0 to seven was observed in the city. A guard at the city office in Ishikawa's Wajima City said that all the shelves in the office were collapsed. The building was not largely damaged, but the ground in front of it and several buildings fell down, he said.