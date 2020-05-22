PM Modi conveys condolences after Pakistan flight crash in Karachi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his condolences over the loss of life in an aircraft crash in Karachi. In a tweet on Friday evening. An Airbus A320 operated by Pakistan International Airlines with 107 passengers on board crashed into a densely-populated residential area near the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi just before landing.

"Deeply saddened by the loss of life due to a plane crash in Pakistan. Our condolences to the families of the deceased, and wishing speedy recovery to those injured," PM Modi tweeted.

PIA flight PK-8303 from Lahore was about to land in Karachi when it crashed at the Jinnah Garden area near Model Colony in Malir, just a minute before its landing, officials told PTI. The plane had 99 passengers and eight crew members on board at the time. Flights were reopened in Pakistan around a week on a limited scale amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Media reports from Pakistan say that there is no confirmation on the number of casualties so far, but many are feared dead.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, expressing deep sorrow over the loss of lives as a result of the PIA passenger plane crash in Karachi, has ordered an immediate inquiry into the incident. President Arif Alvi also expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of lives in the plane crash incident.

Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa condoled the loss of lives and directed the military to provide full assistance to the civil administration in rescue and relief efforts.

Rescue and police officials confirmed that at least four bodies have been recovered from damaged houses so far while several injured people were also being taken to hospitals, as per a PTI report.