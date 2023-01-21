British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will not ban cake in offices despite food critic's remark

The chair of the United Kingdom's Food Standards Agency, Susan Ann Jebb OBE, suggested this week that bringing cake into an office is similar to putting colleagues at risk with passive smoking.

But UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will not ban cake in offices, despite Jebb's remake.

A spokesperson for Rishi Sunak told the media that the British prime minister himself is “very partial to a piece of cake” and enjoys carrot and red velvet flavours in particular.

The Prime Minister shared his views on this matter after the well-known Professor Jebb said that bringing sweet treats to the office to be shared with colleagues was a health risk.

According to the British newspaper The Times, Jebb, who is a professor of diet and population health at the University of Oxford and a member of The Times Health Commission, said that the two issues were not exactly the same but argued that passive smoking put others at risk "and exactly the same is true of food."

"We all like to think we’re rational, intelligent, educated people who make informed choices the whole time, and we undervalue the impact of the environment," she added.

She further said, "If nobody brought in cakes into the office, I would not eat cakes in the day, but because people do bring cakes in, I eat them. Now, OK, I have made a choice, but people were making a choice to go into a smoky pub.”

But Prime Minister Rishi Sunak shared his clear thoughts on her statement as official spokesperson, stated that the Prime Minister believes that personal choice should not be baked into our lives. We want to encourage healthy lifestyles and are taking action to tackle obesity. However, the way to deal with this issue is not to stop people from occasionally bringing in treats.

Many people mocked and criticised Jebb's comparison. On Britain's TV show ‘This Morning,’ TV personality Vanessa Feltz made fun of Jebbs' suggestion and can be seen saying, “Where's the joy in life? Someone bring the cake, and it's so great because it can't have any calories if you didn't bring it in yourself."

