China's marine research vessel heading towards Maldives amid tensions with India

In a move that may further upset India, the Maldives has welcomed China's marine research vessel which is set to arrive in Male on January 30. A Chinese marine research vessel is heading towards the Maldives, the Foreign Ministry said as per local daily Adhadhu. The ministry, however, said that the vessel would not conduct research in Maldivian territory.

The Foreign Ministry said the Chinese government vessel "XIANG YANG HONG 03" is visiting Maldives for "rotation of personnel and replenishment", the daily reported, adding that the Chinese government had made a diplomatic request to the Muizzu government for the necessary clearances to make a port call in Male'.

The Maldives' Foreign Ministry said that it has always welcomed vessels from friendly countries and "continues to host both civilian and military vessels making port calls for peaceful purposes".

Both New Delhi and Beijing have been competing for influence on the tiny Indian Ocean nation but the new government in Male is pivoting towards China.

Damien Symon, an open source intelligence researcher, on Monday said China's Xiang Yang Hong 03 is entering the Indian Ocean Region, "displaying its destination as Male, the vessel is expected to run an ocean survey operation in the Indian Ocean Region raising concern in #India”.

XIANG YANG HONG 03 the Chinese ocean research vessel heading to Male, Maldives is no stranger to the region, having conducted ocean surveys in 2019 & 2020, the vessel has been observed in the IOR, Bay of Bengal & Arabian Sea raising fresh concerns in #India https://t.co/WsiMOzjYkZ pic.twitter.com/8iDzCSuVEg — Damien Symon (@detresfa_) January 22, 2024

India has in the past flagged similar visits by other Chinese research vessels with its other neighbour Sri Lanka, which has denied permission for such vessels to dock in its ports since 2022.

The bilateral relations between Male and New Delhi have plunged under new Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu, who is pro-China. After his recent five-day visit to China, Muizzu asked India to withdraw about 80 military personnel from Maldives who are stationed there to assist in maritime security and disaster relief.

Days after this move, the Maldives signed a deal with Turkey to buy military drones to patrol its exclusive economic zone waters in the Indian Ocean. Until now, New Delhi and Male jointly patrolled this region. Male has reportedly allocated $37 million from the state's contingency budget to the Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF) for the deal.

(With inputs from Reuters)