Countries with the highest take-home pay: Switzerland tops global ranking, Check full list here

Switzerland tops the list

Switzerland ranks first, with an estimated monthly take-home pay of $8,282, compared with a gross monthly salary of $10,112. The estimated monthly deductions amount to $1,830.

Iceland is a distant second, with workers taking home around $5,873 per month from a gross salary of $8,067. Luxembourg follows with $5,013, while the UK and Netherlands record take-home pay of $4,720 and $4,713, respectively.

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The United States ranks sixth, with an estimated monthly net income of $4,638, from a gross monthly salary of $6,127. Norway, Australia, Denmark and Ireland complete the next positions in the upper part of the ranking.

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Top countries by monthly take-home pay

Rank Country Monthly take-home pay 1 Switzerland $8,282 2 Iceland $5,873 3 Luxembourg $5,013 4 UK $4,720 5 Netherlands $4,713 6 US $4,638 7 Norway $4,619 8 Australia $4,470 9 Denmark $4,374 10 Ireland $4,274

Canada follows with an estimated monthly take-home pay of $4,092, while Austria stands at $4,030 and Israel at $3,980. Germany records $3,872 despite having one of the largest estimated monthly deductions in the dataset at $2,444.

What happens further down the ranking?

The middle of the list includes Sweden at $3,659, Finland at $3,640, Belgium at $3,572, and New Zealand at $3,188. France records $3,134, followed by South Korea at $2,776.

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Italy and Japan have estimated monthly take-home pay of $2,474 and $2,458, respectively, while Spain records $2,367.

At the lower end, Mexico has an estimated monthly take-home pay of $795, while Colombia records $649, the lowest figure in the 37-country comparison. Overall, the gap between Switzerland and Colombia is nearly 13-fold.