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Countries with the highest take-home pay: Switzerland tops global ranking, Check full list here

Countries with the highest take-home pay: Switzerland tops global ranking, Check full list here

The analysis compares average gross monthly salaries with estimated deductions and calculates the amount workers are left with after taxes and employee contributions.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 19, 2026 2:00 AM IST
Countries with the highest take-home pay: Switzerland tops global ranking, Check full list hereCountries with the highest take-home pay

Workers in Switzerland have the highest estimated monthly take-home pay among 37 OECD economies, according to a new ranking published by Visual Capitalist using OECD 2025 average wage data.

The analysis compares average gross monthly salaries with estimated deductions and calculates the amount workers are left with after taxes and employee contributions. Figures have been converted into US dollars using market exchange rates.

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Switzerland tops the list

Switzerland ranks first, with an estimated monthly take-home pay of $8,282, compared with a gross monthly salary of $10,112. The estimated monthly deductions amount to $1,830.

Iceland is a distant second, with workers taking home around $5,873 per month from a gross salary of $8,067. Luxembourg follows with $5,013, while the UK and Netherlands record take-home pay of $4,720 and $4,713, respectively.

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The United States ranks sixth, with an estimated monthly net income of $4,638, from a gross monthly salary of $6,127. Norway, Australia, Denmark and Ireland complete the next positions in the upper part of the ranking.

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Top countries by monthly take-home pay

Rank Country Monthly take-home pay
1 Switzerland $8,282
2 Iceland $5,873
3 Luxembourg $5,013
4 UK $4,720
5 Netherlands $4,713
6 US $4,638
7 Norway $4,619
8 Australia $4,470
9 Denmark $4,374
10 Ireland $4,274

Canada follows with an estimated monthly take-home pay of $4,092, while Austria stands at $4,030 and Israel at $3,980. Germany records $3,872 despite having one of the largest estimated monthly deductions in the dataset at $2,444.

What happens further down the ranking?

The middle of the list includes Sweden at $3,659, Finland at $3,640, Belgium at $3,572, and New Zealand at $3,188. France records $3,134, followed by South Korea at $2,776.

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Italy and Japan have estimated monthly take-home pay of $2,474 and $2,458, respectively, while Spain records $2,367.

At the lower end, Mexico has an estimated monthly take-home pay of $795, while Colombia records $649, the lowest figure in the 37-country comparison. Overall, the gap between Switzerland and Colombia is nearly 13-fold.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Sep 19, 2026 2:00 AM IST
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