'David Cameron was responsible for Brexit': UK netizens slam Rishi Sunak for appointing ex-PM as foreign secretary

UK PM Rishi Sunak came under fire on social media on Monday for appointing former PM David Cameron as foreign secretary as part of the latest Cabinet reshuffle. The reshuffle was triggered by Sunak's firing of interior minister Suella Braverman after her criticism of the police threatened his authority.

Some UK netizens said Cameron was responsible for the "Brexit mess" as the country left European Union after a referendum.

"Awful appointment," said one X user while another one said "Rishi Sunak is out of ideas".

"I thought Cameron had skunk away to obscurity permanently," fumed another netizen.

"What episode of black mirror is this," asked another netizen while referring to a show that is about dystopian world.

Cameron failed the UK with austerity



Cameron failed Scotland with EVEL



Cameron failed Remainers with Brexit



Cameron failed students with increased fees



Cameron failed his party and walked away



"David Cameron casually going to fix the mess he started all those years ago," joked another X user.

Some asked how can Cameron be appointed when he's currently unelected.

"The Prime Minister has asked me to serve as his Foreign Secretary and I have gladly accepted. We are facing a daunting set of international challenges, including the war in Ukraine and the crisis in the Middle East. At this time of profound global change, it has rarely been more important for this country to stand by our allies, strengthen our partnerships and make sure our voice is heard.

"While I have been out of front-line politics for the last seven years, I hope that my experience – as Conservative Leader for eleven years and Prime Minister for six – will assist me in helping the Prime Minister to meet these vital challenges," said Cameron in a statement following his appointment.

Sunak's hand was forced when the ever-controversial Braverman defied Sunak last week in an unauthorised article accusing police of "double standards" at protests, suggesting they were tough on right-wing demonstrators, but easy on pro-Palestinian marchers.

The opposition Labour Party said that inflamed tensions between a pro-Palestinian demonstration and a far-right counter protest on Saturday, when nearly 150 people were arrested.

She was replaced by James Cleverly, who had relished his job as foreign minister but who is seen as a safe pair of hands.

In a surprise move, Cameron, who was ousted from power after his gamble to call a referendum on Britain's membership of the European Union in 2016 backfired, was made foreign minister.

His appointment was welcomed by more centrist Conservatives, who say his international experience will help steady the ship.

But Braverman's removal and Cameron's return angered some Conservatives on the right of the party. One lawmaker said her removal was disappointing and Braverman could become a vocal force on the so-called backbenches in parliament.

With inputs from Reuters

