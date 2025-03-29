Death toll nears 700 after Myanmar earthquake; rescue efforts intensify, India sends aid

Rescue teams in Mandalay are racing against time a day after a powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake ripped through central Myanmar, leaving widespread devastation in its wake. At least 694 people have been confirmed dead, according to a Myanmar military leader, while the U.S. Geological Survey has warned the final toll could exceed 10,000.

The quake’s impact was felt far beyond Myanmar, shaking buildings in Bangkok — nearly 900 km away — and prompting the collapse of several key structures, including bridges and an unfinished skyscraper. Ten deaths have been reported in Thailand so far, and over 100 construction workers remain missing in Bangkok. Tremors were also reported in India’s northeast, Bangladesh, and parts of China.

In Myanmar, survivors are emerging with harrowing stories. One man told the BBC he was pulled from debris after the quake struck while he was in the washroom. When he rushed with others to a nearby building for shelter, a second quake caused that structure to collapse too. “My grandmother, aunt, and uncles are still missing,” he said. “Their chances of survival are zero.”

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement that India is ready to help, the country launched ‘Operation Brahma’ and dispatched 15 tonnes of relief supplies — including food packets, kitchen sets, and solar lamps — on an Indian Air Force C-130J aircraft. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “India acts as a First Responder to assist the people of Myanmar affected by yesterday’s massive earthquake.”

The U.S., despite cuts to its global USAID budget, has also pledged assistance. President Donald Trump said support will be extended to Myanmar, which has faced a deepening humanitarian crisis since the quake.

In a rare move, Myanmar’s junta chief Min Aung Hlaing issued a global appeal: “I would like to invite any country, any organisation, or anyone in Myanmar to come and help. Thank you.”

China and Russia have already deployed rescue teams and aid to the nation that was hit by the quake.

Experts attribute the quake to the active Sagaing fault line, which runs through Myanmar and has a history of destructive seismic activity — including a quake of similar magnitude in 1946 and a 6.8-magnitude event in 2012.

The country, already grappling with years of civil war, is now also facing severe power outages and a water crisis in quake-affected areas.