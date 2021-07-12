Dominican court grants bail to Mehul Choksi on medical grounds; allows travel to Antigua

The Dominican High Court on Monday granted bail to fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi on medical grounds. Choksi is a key accused in the Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam. The court also allowed him to travel to neighbouring islands Antigua and Barbuda. He has been asked to deposit a bail amount of 10,000 EC (Eastern Caribbean Dollars).

Earlier in May, Choksi was arrested in the Caribbean nation of Dominica on charges of illegal entry. He is wanted by Indian investigation agencies for his connection in the multi-crore PNB scam. He has been living in Antigua since 2018.

On Monday, Choksi virtually appeared before the high court from his ward at the Dominica-China Friendship Hospital in Roseau. Choksi's doctors had recommended neurologists either in Antigua or the US regarding his treatment, India Today reported.

Choksi is suffering from multiple comorbidities and was allegedly subjected to electric shocks.

The Dominican High Court heard two matters concerning Choksi. First was his bail application and the second was an application for leave to file judicial review. As per the court's ruling, the legal proceedings against Choksi in the illegal entry case and judicial review application have been adjourned until he is certified fit for travel.

The Dominican High Court approved a joint consent order, which allowed Mehul Choksi to return to Antigua. The matter was headed by Justice Bernie Stephenson.

Justice Stephenson stated that Choksi has been granted consent to travel to Antigua for medical care. He will have to return to Dominica to appear in court regarding the case against him for illegally entering the country.

