Donald Trump to run as third-party candidate if Republicans don't back him for President

Former United States President Donald Trump might run as a third-party candidate in the next presidential election if he doesn't get the support of Republicans. In the article titled 'The Coming Split', Trump has argued that if the Republicans opt against him for President in the 2024 elections, then he would run as a third-party candidate.

The development comes after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis emerged as one of the frontrunners with the backing of many Republicans. However, Trump, 76, still enjoys support from the conservative Republicans even after the candidates he endorsed suffered defeats in the US midterm elections, Newsroom reported.

The article's author, Dan Gelernter, wrote, "Do I think Trump can win as a third-party candidate? No. Would I vote for him as a third-party candidate? Yes."

Back in November, Trump had officially announced his candidature for the US President in 2024. He said, "America's comeback starts right now. Your country is being destroyed before your eyes."

Trump will therefore compete against current United States President Joe Biden as he intends to run for re-election in 2024.

