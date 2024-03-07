scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
World
Dubai work visa process will take only 5 days and 5 documents. Here are all the details

Feedback

Dubai work visa process will take only 5 days and 5 documents. Here are all the details

Earlier, obtaining work permits and residency visas could take up to 30 days and involve submitting a hefty stack of 16 documents.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
The number of required visits to visa centres has been cut from seven to just two days, saving the applicant's time and effort The number of required visits to visa centres has been cut from seven to just two days, saving the applicant's time and effort

The Dubai government has launched the 'Work Bundle' digital platform to cut the processing time to issue work permits for private sector employees from 30 days to five.

Earlier, obtaining work permits and residency visas could take up to 30 days and involve submitting a hefty stack of 16 documents. Work Bundle cuts these burdens by slashing processing time to just five days and requiring only five documents from applicants.

Related Articles

Additionally, the number of required visits to visa centres has been cut from seven to just two days, saving the applicant's time and effort.

The Work Bundle platform will “facilitate, simplify and shorten the procedures for residency and work (permits) in the country,” Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Prime Minister of the UAE of Dubai, said in a post on X.

This platform aims to streamline the experience for both companies and individuals seeking employment opportunities in Dubai.

Work Bundle will integrate Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre), Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP), Dubai Health Authority (DHA), and the Department of Economy and Tourism, and the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA).
 

Published on: Mar 07, 2024, 9:13 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement