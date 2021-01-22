Facebook's Oversight Board to decide on Donald Trump account ban

Facebook has asked its independent experts to take a decision on continuation of its ban on former US President Donald Trump.

Facebook and its photo and video sharing social networking service, Instagram, suspended Trump after his supporters stormed the US Capitol on January 6 that left five people dead and led to his second impeachment.

The Oversight Board, an independent body created by Facebook three years ago, on Thursday said it has accepted a case referral from the social media giant to examine its decision to indefinitely suspend Trump's access to post content on Facebook and Instagram.

Facebook has also requested policy recommendations from the board on suspensions when the user is a political leader.

Facebook's decision to suspend Trump's access to post on Facebook and Instagram has driven intense global interest. The Oversight Board has been closely following events in the US and Facebook's response to them, and the board is ready to provide a thorough and independent assessment of the company's decision, it said.

"A decision by the Board on this case will be binding on Facebook, and determine whether Mr Trump's suspension from access to Facebook and Instagram for an indefinite amount of time is overturned, the board said in a press release.

Facebook has committed not to restore access to its platforms unless directed by a decision of the Oversight Board. Facebook must consider any accompanying policy recommendations from the board and publicly respond to them, it said.

According to the Oversight Board, in the coming days, the case will be assigned to a five-member case review panel. After the panel reaches a decision, its findings are shared with the entire board. Sign-off by a majority of the board is required for a case decision to be issued.

