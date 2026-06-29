Factories, offices and homes aren't the only places where Delhi's push towards electrification will now be felt. Car showrooms could soon become the next battleground. With the Delhi government approving its 2026 Electric Vehicle Policy, buyers of electric cars priced up to ₹30 lakh now receive a complete waiver on road tax and registration charges — a move that substantially lowers the cost of ownership and puts several premium electric vehicles squarely within reach.

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The incentive is expected to strengthen demand across a wide spectrum of electric vehicles, from family SUVs to premium crossovers and seven-seater MPVs. By eliminating two of the biggest upfront costs associated with buying a new vehicle, the policy makes several models considerably more attractive to prospective buyers in the national capital.

The sweet spot: Under ₹30 lakh

The biggest beneficiaries are EVs with ex-showroom prices of up to ₹30 lakh. Since these models are now exempt from both road tax and registration fees, their on-road prices in Delhi remain comfortably around — or below — the ₹30 lakh mark.

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This creates a highly competitive segment where buyers can choose from long-range SUVs, performance-oriented crossovers and practical family vehicles without stretching beyond the psychological ₹30 lakh budget.

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Premium electric SUVs get a boost

Among the strongest contenders is the Mahindra XEV 9e, whose entry variants are priced around ₹22.78 lakh on-road in Delhi. Built on Mahindra's dedicated INGLO electric platform, the coupe-style SUV offers a claimed driving range of up to 656 km, a futuristic cabin featuring three 12.3-inch displays and Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).

Close behind is the Tata Harrier EV, Tata Motors' flagship electric SUV. Starting at around ₹21.5 lakh on-road, the Harrier EV offers battery packs ranging from 65 kWh to 75 kWh, while higher variants feature dual-motor all-wheel drive and a Samsung QLED infotainment display.

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Buyers seeking a sportier option may gravitate towards the Mahindra BE 6, priced from around ₹19.6 lakh. It combines aggressive styling with a claimed range of up to 683 km and has been engineered with a five-star safety target.

Another notable entrant is the VinFast VF 7, the Vietnamese automaker's premium electric SUV. With prices between ₹21.89 lakh and ₹26.79 lakh, the performance variant delivers 348 bhp and 500 Nm of torque, sprinting from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.8 seconds.

Families have more choices than ever

The policy also strengthens the appeal of electric MPVs.

The BYD eMax 7, available in six- and seven-seat layouts, falls within the incentive window at ₹26.9 lakh to ₹29.9 lakh on-road. Its spacious cabin, 530 km NEDC-certified range and rotating 12.8-inch touchscreen make it one of the most practical family-oriented EVs in the segment.

Similarly, the Kia Carens Clavis EV, priced between ₹18 lakh and ₹25 lakh, offers buyers a versatile people mover equipped with either a 42 kWh or 51.4 kWh battery pack alongside a technology-rich interior.

Mass-market favourites stand to gain

Perhaps the biggest volume opportunity lies in the mainstream segment, where several popular electric models are already priced well below the policy threshold.

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The Hyundai Creta Electric, priced between ₹18 lakh and ₹25.75 lakh on-road, combines the familiarity of India's best-selling SUV with a claimed MIDC range of 473 km.

The Tata Curvv.ev, available between ₹17 lakh and ₹19.47 lakh, brings coupe-inspired styling and brisk acceleration while remaining comfortably within the tax-free bracket.

Meanwhile, MG's Windsor EV continues to appeal to urban buyers with prices ranging from ₹15.01 lakh to ₹19.76 lakh, complemented by an exceptionally spacious rear-seat experience.

Why the policy matters

Road tax and registration fees often add significantly to a vehicle's final on-road price. Removing both charges narrows the price gap between electric vehicles and similarly equipped petrol or diesel models, making EV ownership financially more compelling.

For manufacturers, the policy creates a clear pricing target. Vehicles positioned below the ₹30 lakh threshold now enjoy a meaningful competitive advantage, encouraging automakers to introduce or price new products within this bracket.

As Delhi sharpens its focus on clean mobility, the latest incentive could accelerate EV adoption beyond early adopters and luxury buyers, bringing premium electric SUVs and practical family EVs into the consideration set of a much wider audience.