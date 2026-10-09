Fastest-growing Asian economies in 2026: Taiwan leads, India among top performers

Kyrgyzstan ranks second with projected growth of 8.9%, followed by Vietnam at 7.8%. India, meanwhile, is placed among the leading performers, with the ADB forecasting 7% real GDP growth.

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Taiwan leads Asia's growth ranking

Taiwan's projected 11% growth places it well ahead of the other economies in the ranking. The country's strong performance is closely linked to the global artificial intelligence boom and rising demand for semiconductors and other technology products.

Strong AI-related demand, particularly from the US, has boosted Taiwan's technology exports and investment. However, the concentration of growth in the technology sector also creates risks if demand for AI-related products weakens.

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Kyrgyzstan's economy is expected to expand by 8.9%, while Vietnam's 7.8% forecast reflects the country's growing role in global manufacturing and supply chains. Manufacturing, exports and domestic demand are expected to remain important drivers of Vietnam's growth.

India among fastest-growing Asian economies

India is ranked sixth in the Visual Capitalist list, with 7% growth forecast for 2026. The ADB expects India's expansion to be supported by investment demand and resilient services exports.

India's position is notable given the country's size. While smaller economies can post high growth rates from a lower economic base, India is already one of the world's largest economies and continues to record relatively strong expansion.

The broader outlook also highlights India's growing importance to global growth. Another Visual Capitalist analysis, based on IMF projections, estimated that India would account for about 17% of global real GDP growth in 2026, second only to China.

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Top 10 fastest-growing Asian economies in 2026

Rank Economy 2026 GDP growth 1 Taiwan 11.0% 2 Kyrgyzstan 8.9% 3 Vietnam 7.8% 4 Tajikistan 7.0% 5 Uzbekistan 7.0% 6 India 7.0% 7 Bhutan 6.5% 8 Georgia 6.3% 9 Turkmenistan 6.3% 10 Mongolia 5.7%

Source: ADB, Asian Development Outlook September 2026, as cited by Visual Capitalist.

Central Asia also gains momentum

Central Asian economies feature prominently in the ranking. Besides Kyrgyzstan's 8.9% growth forecast, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan are both projected to grow by 7%.

Their expansion is being supported by a combination of public and fixed investment, private consumption, services and industrial activity. The figures highlight the increasing economic momentum across parts of Central Asia.

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Further east, Indonesia is forecast to grow 5.2%, with domestic consumption remaining an important pillar of its economy. China, Asia's largest economy, is projected to grow by 4.6%, reflecting a slower pace amid property-sector weakness and demographic pressures.

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Risks remain for Asian economies

Despite the strong growth outlook, the region faces several potential headwinds. The ADB has identified geopolitical escalation, tighter financial conditions, trade uncertainty and El Niño among the key downside risks.

Higher energy prices could also put pressure on economies that depend heavily on imported fuel. Taiwan's highly concentrated technology-led growth could become vulnerable if global AI and semiconductor demand loses momentum.