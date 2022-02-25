First batch of Indian evacuees from Ukraine reach Romania: MEA official

The spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Arindam Bagchi, on Friday posted a video on his social media handle sharing that the first batch of Indian evacuees from Ukraine has reached Romania via the Suceava border crossing as India country steps up its evacuation operation.

"The first batch of evacuees from Ukraine reach Romania via the Suceava border crossing. Our team at Suceava will now facilitate travel to Bucharest for their onward journey to India," wrote Bagchi on Twitter.

The first batch of evacuees from Ukraine reach Romania via Suceava border crossing.



India is grappling with complexities in evacuating its citizens from Ukraine through land border crossings in view of rapidly advancing Russian troops and chaotic ground situation as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar discussed the predicament of Indian nationals stranded with his Ukrainian counterpart.

Further, the Indian embassy in Ukraine said over 470 students will exit Ukraine and enter Romania through the Porubne-Siret border on Friday and that it is moving them to neighbouring countries for onward evacuation.

The embassy added that it is are moving Indians located at the border to neighbouring countries for onward evacuation." Efforts are underway to relocate Indians coming from the hinterland," the embassy wrote in a tweet.

Today afternoon more than 470 students will exit the Ukraine and enter Romania through the Porubne-Siret Border. We are moving Indians located at the border to neighbouring countries for onward evacuation. Efforts are underway to relocate Indians coming from the hinterland. pic.twitter.com/iLFTWHifpm — India in Ukraine (@IndiainUkraine) February 25, 2022

Earlier on Friday, the Indian embassy in Warsaw issued an advisory urging Indian nationals arriving at the Poland-Ukraine border by public conveyance, such as bus or taxi, to go to the Shehyni-Medyka border crossing, not the Karkowiec crossing.

In another advisory shared on Friday, India had informed stranded citizens informing people that the government is working on evacuation routes from Kyiv's land borders with Hungary and Romania.

"Govt of India and embassy of India working to establish evacuation routes from Romania and Hungary. At present, teams are getting in place at CHOP-ZAHONY Hungarian border near Uzhhorod, PORUBNE-SIRET Romanian Border near Chernivtsi," the Indian embassy in Hungary's Budapest said in a statement.

The embassy has advised people to carry a passport, vaccination certificate, and cash, preferably US dollars.

