Flydubai hero: Israel PM invites Captain Smit Machchhar to light prestigious Independence Day flame

Netanyahu praises Indian pilot

During the conversation, Netanyahu described Machchhar as a hero of India, Israel and the wider world.

“You are a true hero of the brave peoples of India and Israel, and you are a hero of the entire world,” Netanyahu said, according to a video released by the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office.

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Netanyahu also wished the pilot a speedy recovery and invited him to visit Israel. He said Machchhar and Prime Minister Modi could participate in the traditional torch-lighting ceremony held during Israel’s Independence Day celebrations.

“I invite Prime Minister Modi and you to light a flame on Israeli Independence Day,” Netanyahu said in a post shared by his office on X.

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Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a conversation with the Indian pilot from the flight from Dubai, Captain Smit Machchhar: "You are a hero for Israel, India, and the entire world. I invite Prime Minister @NarendraModi and you to light a flame on Israeli Independence Day." 🇮🇱🇮🇳 During the emotional conversation that took place this evening, the Prime Minister asked Captain Machchhar how it all started, and Machchhar revealed new details about the terrifying moments in the cockpit. — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) October 3, 2026

Rare honour for non-Israeli citizen

Netanyahu said lighting the ceremonial flame was among Israel’s highest Independence Day honours and noted that the recognition is generally reserved for Israeli citizens.

“It’s our highest honour that we give on our Independence Day. It’s usually reserved for Israeli citizens, but I think here in this case, all the citizens of Israel will embrace you,” he told Machchhar.

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The proposed ceremony is expected to be held at Mount Herzl in Jerusalem, where Israel’s annual Independence Day torch-lighting event takes place. The ceremony marks the beginning of Independence Day celebrations following Memorial Day and has been held since 1950.

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Formal approval still required

Although Netanyahu extended the invitation, the Israeli Prime Minister cannot independently finalise the list of torch-lighters. According to The Times of Israel, nominees are selected through a public advisory committee and must subsequently receive approval through the designated ministerial process.

Machchhar’s reported actions during the flight incident have drawn attention in both India and Israel. Netanyahu’s gesture also highlights the close ties between the two countries and the significance Israel has attached to the pilot’s conduct during the alleged mid-air emergency.