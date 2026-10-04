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Flydubai hero: Israel PM invites Captain Smit Machchhar to light prestigious Independence Day flame

Flydubai hero: Israel PM invites Captain Smit Machchhar to light prestigious Independence Day flame

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wished the pilot a speedy recovery and invited him to visit Israel. He said Machchhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi could participate in the traditional torch-lighting ceremony held during Israel’s Independence Day celebrations.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 4, 2026 10:38 AM IST
Flydubai hero: Israel PM invites Captain Smit Machchhar to light prestigious Independence Day flameNetanyahu said lighting the ceremonial flame was among Israel’s highest Independence Day honours and noted that the recognition is generally reserved for Israeli citizens.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indian flydubai captain Smit Machchhar to attend Israel’s next Independence Day celebrations and light a ceremonial flame.

The invitation came during a phone conversation between Netanyahu and Machchhar, who is recovering after being injured while preventing an alleged cockpit attack on a Dubai-to-Tel Aviv flight.

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Netanyahu praises Indian pilot

During the conversation, Netanyahu described Machchhar as a hero of India, Israel and the wider world.
“You are a true hero of the brave peoples of India and Israel, and you are a hero of the entire world,” Netanyahu said, according to a video released by the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office.

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Netanyahu also wished the pilot a speedy recovery and invited him to visit Israel. He said Machchhar and Prime Minister Modi could participate in the traditional torch-lighting ceremony held during Israel’s Independence Day celebrations.

“I invite Prime Minister Modi and you to light a flame on Israeli Independence Day,” Netanyahu said in a post shared by his office on X.

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Rare honour for non-Israeli citizen

Netanyahu said lighting the ceremonial flame was among Israel’s highest Independence Day honours and noted that the recognition is generally reserved for Israeli citizens.

“It’s our highest honour that we give on our Independence Day. It’s usually reserved for Israeli citizens, but I think here in this case, all the citizens of Israel will embrace you,” he told Machchhar.

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The proposed ceremony is expected to be held at Mount Herzl in Jerusalem, where Israel’s annual Independence Day torch-lighting event takes place. The ceremony marks the beginning of Independence Day celebrations following Memorial Day and has been held since 1950.

MUST READ: flydubai incident: Israel to honour Captain Smit for bravery during mid-air emergency, says envoy Reuven Azar

Formal approval still required

Although Netanyahu extended the invitation, the Israeli Prime Minister cannot independently finalise the list of torch-lighters. According to The Times of Israel, nominees are selected through a public advisory committee and must subsequently receive approval through the designated ministerial process.

Machchhar’s reported actions during the flight incident have drawn attention in both India and Israel. Netanyahu’s gesture also highlights the close ties between the two countries and the significance Israel has attached to the pilot’s conduct during the alleged mid-air emergency.

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Published on: Oct 4, 2026 10:02 AM IST
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