France to oppose Brexit deal disfavouring its long term interests

France will not accept a Brexit deal that does not respect our long term interests, said Macron during a televised news conference with Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday that France was paying particular attention to negotiations around trade conditions and fisheries in talks over a Brexit deal, adding that the country's long term interests were at stake.

"France will not accept a Brexit deal that does not respect our long term interests," Macron told a televised news conference with Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, after meeting him in Paris.

De Croo said the European Union and Britain were in "the last minutes of a football game" when it came to discussions over Brexit, adding that he considered it important to reach a deal but not at any cost.

