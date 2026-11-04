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From high school principal to Congresswoman: All about Pia Dandiya, the first Indian-American to win from Florida

From high school principal to Congresswoman: All about Pia Dandiya, the first Indian-American to win from Florida

Her win makes her the first Indian American elected to the US House from Florida, the 10th Indian American to serve in Congress.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 4, 2026 11:12 AM IST
From high school principal to Congresswoman: All about Pia Dandiya, the first Indian-American to win from FloridaPia Dandiya, Democrat Candidate

Pia Dandiya, an Indian American Democrat and former high school principal, won Florida’s 22nd Congressional District in the 2026 US midterm elections, defeating Republican Casey Askar in one of South Florida’s most closely watched House races.

Dandiya received 51.9% of the vote—151,926 votes—compared with 48.1% for Askar. Projections from Decision Desk HQ, CBS News, and NBC News called the race for Dandiya with roughly 97.6% of the expected vote counted.

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Her win makes her the first Indian American elected to the US House from Florida, the 10th Indian American to serve in Congress. The 22nd District is a newly redrawn seat covering parts of Palm Beach, Broward, Hendry, and Collier counties.

MUST READ: US midterms: 'Willing to accept results,' says Donald Trump as Democrats flip key Senate races

Roots in Palm Beach County

Dandiya, 39, is a first-generation American born and raised in Palm Beach County to parents who immigrated from India. Her personal history—moving from her family’s immigrant experience to a career in public education—has been central to her political identity.

She studied government at Harvard University and earned a master’s degree in education from Boston University. During her undergraduate years, she taught English to children in New Delhi’s slum communities, an experience she has said helped shape her commitment to educational equity.

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Teacher, Principal, and Policy Leader

Dandiya began her professional career as a teacher through Teach For America, working in underserved schools. At age 28, she founded and led Democracy Prep Endurance High School in Harlem, becoming one of the youngest high school principals in the United States.

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She later received a White House Fellowship, serving with the White House Domestic Policy Council and the US Department of Education under both Democratic and Republican administrations. She then joined Apple, where she worked with state and local governments to modernise education, healthcare, and public services through technology.

From Earlier Campaign to Congress

Before the 2026 race, Dandiya had sought a congressional seat in Florida’s 21st District, challenging Republican Brian Mast, chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee. Her 2026 campaign instead centred on Florida’s 22nd District, where she ran on education, affordability, and expanding economic opportunity.

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Her opponent, Casey Askar, was a Marine veteran and Republican candidate. The contest remained tight, but Dandiya’s reported margin of about 3.8 percentage points was enough to secure the seat.

What Comes Next

Dandiya will represent a district shaped by recent redistricting, and her victory adds another Indian American voice to Congress. Her education, affordability, and opportunity are likely to feature prominently in her legislative agenda, though her specific committee assignments and early priorities will become clearer once she takes office.

DO CHECKOUT: Suhas Subramanyam wins from Virginia: All about the Indian American Democrat

For now, her win stands as both a personal milestone and a broader signal of growing Indian American political representation in Florida and nationally.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Nov 4, 2026 11:12 AM IST
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