From political interference to 'share a bed' claims: Who is Sarah Wynn-Williams? The ex-Meta executive behind ‘Careless People’ memoir

Sarah Wynn-Williams, a former senior executive at Meta, has ignited controversy in Silicon Valley with her newly released memoir, 'Careless People: A Cautionary Tale of Power, Greed, and Lost Idealism'. The book offers a damning critique of Meta’s corporate culture, its handling of misinformation, and its role in global political events, including the 2016 US presidential election and violence in Myanmar.

Who is Sarah Wynn-Williams?

Wynn-Williams was a longtime employee at Facebook (now Meta), where she played a crucial role in the company’s government affairs division. She was responsible for managing political and regulatory relations, particularly in Asia-Pacific markets. However, her tenure ended in 2017 under circumstances she claims were linked to her concerns about Meta’s ethical failings.

Explosive allegations against Meta

In 'Careless People', Wynn-Williams accuses Meta’s leadership, including CEO Mark Zuckerberg and former COO Sheryl Sandberg, of prioritizing profit over ethical considerations. She claims that the company’s business decisions enabled the spread of misinformation and incited violence, particularly in Myanmar, where Facebook played a role in amplifying hate speech against the Rohingya minority.

She further alleges that Meta made content moderation concessions to the Chinese government in an attempt to gain market access—despite its public stance against Beijing’s censorship policies.

One of the most controversial claims in her book is that Meta executives actively sought to suppress internal dissent, including her own attempts to raise alarms about the platform’s role in political interference.

Wynn-Williams goes on to allege that she was a victim of sexual harassment by her former boss, Joel Kaplan, who was then serving as Facebook’s Vice-President for Global Public Policy. She claims that after filing a complaint, she faced retaliation from the company. Meta, however, has denied the allegations, stating that an internal investigation in 2017 cleared Kaplan of any wrongdoing. He now holds the position of Chief Global Affairs Officer.

The memoir also includes startling claims about former Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg. Wynn-Williams, who was pregnant at the time, alleges that during a private jet flight from Davos to California in January 2016, Sandberg repeatedly pressured her to "share a bed" on board. When she refused, Wynn-Williams claims it strained their professional relationship.

Meta’s response

Meta has strongly denied the allegations, dismissing Careless People as the work of a “disgruntled activist.” The company asserts that Wynn-Williams was fired due to “poor performance and toxic behavior,” not for whistleblowing.

Furthermore, Meta has suggested that Wynn-Williams has received financial backing from anti-Facebook activists, calling her credibility into question. The company has also pursued legal action to prevent her from promoting the book, citing a non-disparagement agreement she signed while employed at Meta.

Whistleblower complaint & industry fallout

Beyond her memoir, Wynn-Williams has taken legal action against Meta by filing a whistleblower complaint with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The complaint reportedly focuses on Meta’s alleged adjustments to content moderation policies to appease China—an accusation that, if proven, could have significant regulatory implications for the tech giant.

The memoir has received widespread media attention, with The Sunday Times calling it “a shocking, darkly funny, and highly critical exposé” of Meta’s internal operations. Publisher Macmillan has stood by Wynn-Williams, condemning Meta’s attempts to silence her through legal pressure.

