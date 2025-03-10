WhatsApp to introduce more Meta AI features with new widgets and AI-generated group icons

WhatsApp is continuing to integrate Meta AI deeper into its platform, with the latest beta updates introducing two new features: an AI-powered widget for quicker chatbot access and the ability to generate group icons using AI. These updates mark Meta’s ongoing push to incorporate artificial intelligence into its apps, though not without some controversy.

Meta AI Widget: Faster Access Without Opening WhatsApp

One of the key additions in the latest WhatsApp beta is a new Meta AI widget, allowing users to interact with the chatbot directly from their home screen. This feature eliminates the need to open WhatsApp and navigate to the chat, streamlining access to AI-powered assistance.

First spotted by WABetaInfo, the widget has now started rolling out to select beta testers using the latest Android version (2.25.6.14). It offers multiple functions, including text-based AI queries, voice mode activation, and even the ability to upload images for AI analysis, all without launching WhatsApp.

The widget is also adjustable, meaning users can resize it to fit their preferences. However, it is only available for users who already have access to Meta AI within WhatsApp. As Meta AI runs on the company’s Llama large language model, it offers capabilities similar to ChatGPT and Google Gemini, making WhatsApp a potential competitor in the AI chatbot space. With millions of users already engaging with Meta AI inside the app, the introduction of a home screen shortcut is expected to further boost adoption.

AI-Generated Group Icons: A Fun but Limited Feature

Another new feature in WhatsApp’s latest beta version is the ability to generate group icons using AI. Available to select users on Android beta version 2.25.6.10, this feature allows group members to create a unique group icon by simply entering a prompt. Meta AI then generates multiple image options, from which users can select their preferred choice.

To use this feature, beta testers can tap the pencil icon when viewing a group’s current icon, where they’ll now find a fifth option labeled “Create AI Image.” This tool is designed to add a personalised touch to group chats without requiring users to manually upload images.

However, opinions on this feature have been mixed. While some users appreciate the customisation options, others see it as unnecessary, especially considering WhatsApp’s focus on end-to-end encryption. Critics argue that AI-generated images for group chats offer little practical value, particularly when compared to other potential AI-driven improvements Meta could introduce.

The Future of AI in WhatsApp

These new additions are part of Meta’s broader AI strategy, which has seen increasing AI integration across its platforms. While some users welcome these changes, others remain sceptical about the company’s AI ambitions, especially in a messaging app that prioritises privacy and encryption. The expansion of AI features also raises questions about whether Meta will extend AI-generated icons to profile pictures or standard chat backgrounds in the future.