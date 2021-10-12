G-20 meet: Piyush Goyal seeks dismantling of trade barriers in fight against Covid-19

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has called for a waiver of Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) and dismantling of new trade barriers in the global fight against COVID-19.

“Our response to the pandemic needs to ensure equitable access to vaccines and other COVID-19 related health products by ensuring quick resolution of the supply side constraints. One of the ways to demonstrate this is by accepting the TRIPS waiver proposal,” Goyal said, in his address to the G20 Trade and Investment Ministerial Meeting in Naples, Italy today.

Goyal called for actively resolving new trade barriers like vaccine differentiations or COVID passports, which impose mobility restrictions and impede the movement of personnel needed for delivering critical services. He underlined the need for an early universal vaccination against Covid-19.

Goyal also met with nearly 15 ministers on the sidelines of the G20 Trade Ministers Meeting at Sorrento, Italy, to advance India's trade position and negotiate bilateral and multilateral agreements.

The countries and dignitaries met included DG WTO, the US, the UK, EU, Brazil, China, Australia, South Africa, Indonesia, Canada, South Korea and Mexico.

Calling for an equitable and balanced outcome to the trade negotiations in the fisheries sector, Goyal said countries engaged in distant water fishing should stop subsidising their fishing in high seas and gradually reduce their capacities, particularly, for overfished stocks.

In his G-20 ministerial address, Goyal said India is committed towards the United Nations 2030 Agenda on Sustainable Development and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Goyal said sustainability can't be seen in isolation and has to be linked to making available grant based, long tenure, low cost and concessional and affordable technologies.

