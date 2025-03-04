‘He’s shaking hands all day’: White House denies concerns over Trump’s health amid visuals of bruised hands, limping videos

Purported videos showing US President Donald Trump struggling with mobility have sparked widespread speculation about his health. These visuals depict Trump limping and having difficulties exiting a golf cart, accompanied by noticeable bruises on his hands. This has intensified public interest in his wellbeing, with many questioning the potential causes of his apparent physical challenges.

Related Articles

Public interest was piqued further when the White House clarified the source of the bruises seen on Trump's hands. During a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, these marks were prominently visible, leading to a statement from the White House explaining that they resulted from frequent handshakes.

Speculation regarding Trump's health grew rapidly on social media, especially after the release of a video from Mar-a-Lago in Florida. In this footage, Trump is seen limping slightly while exiting a golf cart, and observers noted similar walking patterns in other recent videos.

🚨 WATCH: After months of footage showing 80 year old Trump dragging his right leg, new video from yesterday’s golf outing shows him struggling to step out of a cart—his legs looking far from stable.



What’s going on here? pic.twitter.com/EENBARsPHO — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) March 2, 2025

Some social media users have offered theories about Trump's balance and mobility issues, including suggestions that he may be using a weighted vest or support device. These theories have contributed to ongoing discussions about his health, sparking debates over potential underlying conditions.

The White House has been quick to dismiss these health-related rumours as unfounded, attributing them to critics of Trump. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt emphasised, “President Trump is a man of the people. His commitment is unwavering, and he proves that every single day. President Trump has bruises on his hand because he's constantly working and shaking hands all day, every day.”

The issue of Trump's health has been a recurring topic, particularly following his visible bruises in December 2024. Despite these concerns, the administration continues to attribute the marks to President Trump's rigorous schedule rather than any medical condition.

Videos of Trump during public appearances continue to fuel speculation, with some observers citing possible neurological issues. Despite this, the White House maintains its stance, labelling these concerns as fabricated falsehoods aimed at undermining Trump's image.