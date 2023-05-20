Hiroshima: US President Joe Biden stumbles on stairs at G7 Summit; watch video

A video of US President Joe Biden nearly tripping and falling off the stairs while meeting his Japanese counterpart for the G7 summit on Friday has gone viral. This is not the first such incident that has happened with Biden. Earlier, he tripped while getting up the stairs of Air Force One after completing his eastern European 3-day trip.



Biden, who was visiting Hiroshima in Japan for the G7 summit, quickly got hold of his balance and did not injure himself in the process, reported The Independent. In an attempt to deflect attention from his uncomfortable entrance, Biden greeted Kishida with a broad smile.

NEW - Biden, 80, stumbles while walking down steps of shrine as G7 leaders wait on him and then leaves their group dinner early, pic.twitter.com/sr9lN8X6kL — don (@donkatzu) May 19, 2023



Biden has earlier been caught tripping or stumbling a lot of times in the past too. In February this year, the president almost fell while walking up the stairs of Air Force One after his surprise trip to Ukraine and Poland.



In 2022, Biden fell off his bike while talking to reporters in his homeland of Delaware.



The US President tripped several times while walking up the stairs of Air Force One in 2021. It was unusually windy that day, according to White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.



The president stumbled again on his way to Los Angeles for the Summit of the Americas and an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."



People often blame Biden's age when he is caught stumbling or falling because he is the oldest person to serve as President of the United States at the age of 80 years old. However, Biden frequently refutes claims that he is not mentally or physically fit to serve as president.



In February, the White House released a health summary report from Biden's official doctor, Kevin O'Connor, to demonstrate Biden's robust health.

