'I knew I'd be okay on...': Melinda responds to Bill Gates' 'biggest mistake' remark on their divorce

More than three years after their high-profile split, Melinda French Gates has offered a measured response to ex-husband Bill Gates’ recent remarks, where he called their divorce the “biggest mistake” of his life.

Speaking to Elle Magazine, the 60-year-old philanthropist acknowledged the pain of their separation while underlining her confidence in moving forward. “Look, divorces are painful, and it's not something I would wish on any family,” she said.

Melinda and Bill Gates announced their divorce in May 2021, ending a 27-year marriage. They were officially divorced three months later.

When the Elle interviewer brought up Bill’s public comments about regretting the split, Melinda replied lightly, “You’ve clearly Googled more than I have.”

She added that while the decision was difficult, she was certain about her ability to rebuild life independently. “I knew when I got divorced, I would be okay on my own. And I think that was the most important thing.”

When asked how she’d like people to perceive her story moving forward, Melinda responded, “She’s thriving on the other side of a divorce.”

Her remarks come months after Bill Gates told The Times of London that their breakup was emotionally taxing. “The divorce thing was miserable for me and Melinda for at least two years,” he said.

He reflected on how he’d hoped to replicate the longevity of his parents' marriage and admitted the divorce would top the list of his life’s regrets. “There are others, but none that matter,” he said.

Despite that, Gates told the outlet that he would still choose their shared journey. “Even if I knew that it [wouldn’t] last forever, I would still do it again.”

Gates also revealed that he is now dating philanthropist Paula Hurd, calling her “a serious girlfriend” and saying they are enjoying “fun, going to the Olympics and lots of great things.”