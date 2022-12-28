'If my sister and my mother can't study,..': Kabul University professor tears up diplomas in protest

A Kabul University professor was on live television when he tore up his diplomas, saying that he does not accept the education if his "mother and sister can't study". A clip from the live television show has gone viral and shows the professor tearing up his diplomas one by one.

Former policy advisor to the Minister for Afghan Resettlement & Minister for Refugees, Shabnam Nasimi shared the video on Twitter. "Astonishing scenes as a Kabul university professor destroys his diplomas on live TV in Afghanistan," she wrote in caption.

Nasimi, while quoting the professor, wrote, "From today I don't need these diplomas anymore because this country is no place for an education. If my sister & my mother can't study, then I don't accept this education."

Astonishing scenes as a Kabul university professor destroys his diplomas on live TV in Afghanistan —



“From today I don’t need these diplomas anymore because this country is no place for an education. If my sister & my mother can’t study, then I DON’T accept this education.” pic.twitter.com/cTZrpmAuL6 December 27, 2022

At present Nasimi is the executive director of Conservative Friends of Afghanistan. The group promotes understanding and extends support for Afghanistan in the United Kingdom.

Taliban recaptured Afghanistan in August last year, nearly two decades after they were driven out by US forces. Even though Taliban promised a softer rule, their actions revealed otherwise when they curbed various aspects of Afghani women's lives.

The Taliban government banned university education for women across Afghanistan last week. This was followed by several changes in university rules. Gender-segregated classrooms and entrances were setup. Women were only permitted to be taught by women professors or old men.



Also read: Covid-19 guidelines: Air India Express issues new rules for passengers coming from UAE

Also read: World's strongest passports list 2022: India stands at 87th position, UAE ranked the best