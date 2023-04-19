India coordinating closely with US, UK, Saudi Arabia, UAE on safety of Indians in Sudan: Sources

India is coordinating closely with the US, UK, Saudi Arabia and the UAE to ensure the safety and security of Indian nationals in violence-hit Sudan, sources told India Today.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke to his counterparts in Saudi Arabia and UAE about the situation in Sudan and both countries have assured their practical support on the ground.

"Appreciated his assessment of the Sudan situation. Will remain in close touch," S Jaishankar tweeted after speaking to his Saudi Arabian counterpart Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud.

Spoke to Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia, HH @FaisalbinFarhan just now.



Appreciated his assessment of the Sudan situation. Will remain in close touch. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 18, 2023

Thank HH @ABZayed, Foreign Minister of UAE, for the exchange of views on the situation in Sudan.



Our continuing contacts are helpful. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 18, 2023

More than 185 people have been killed in fighting between Sudan’s military and the country's main paramilitary force, including one man from Kerala who was caught in the crossfire.

The sources said India's priority is safety of movement and well-being of individuals wherever they are located.

Indian ambassador in Washington and the Indian High Commission in London are also in touch with their respective governments to ensure the safety of Indians in Sudan. India is also working with the UN, which has a substantial presence in Sudan.

Meanwhile, a dedicated Control Room has been set up in Delhi to provide information and assistance to Indians. The ministry said it is in continuous touch with the Indian Embassy in Khartoum and is getting regular reports of the status of the Indian community. The Embassy in turn is in touch with the community and individuals through multiple methods including whatsapp groups.

"Concerns of safety and security constrain us from putting out specific details," the source cited above said.

Also Read: Karnataka elections 2023: From GDP, to per capita income, to fiscal deficit; here's how state has fared since 2018

Also Read: India a big prize, have to get pricing and payment methods right: Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos

Also Watch: Zigana Pistol: Banned Turkish firearm used to kill Atiq Ahmed, Sidhu Moosewala and others