India ranks 10th among world's largest tourism economies; US leads with $2.63 trillion

The ranking highlights the economic contribution of travel and tourism across major economies, including spending on accommodation, transportation, restaurants, entertainment and other travel-related services. It also underlines the importance of domestic tourism alongside international visitor spending.

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Top 10 largest tourism economies in 2025

US and China dominate the rankings

The United States topped the list with a tourism economy valued at $2.63 trillion, significantly ahead of China, which ranked second at $1.75 trillion. Germany occupied third place with $566.2 billion, followed by the United Kingdom and Japan.

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The gap between the US and China highlights the scale of America's tourism market, supported by substantial domestic travel spending, a large consumer base and an extensive network of destinations and travel services.

China, meanwhile, recorded tourism growth of 9.9% in 2025, more than twice the reported global growth rate of 4.1%, according to Visual Capitalist.

India enters the top 10

India ranked 10th among the world's largest tourism economies, with a contribution of $263.6 billion in 2025. It narrowly trailed Italy, which recorded $264.5 billion.

India's tourism sector benefits from its diverse attractions, including historical monuments, religious destinations, beaches, hill stations, wildlife reserves and major urban centres. Domestic travel also supports hotels, airlines, railways, restaurants and local businesses.

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India's position in the top 10 reflects the scale of its tourism market and the sector's broader role in economic activity and employment.

Domestic tourism plays a key role

The ranking measures the overall economic contribution of travel and tourism rather than simply counting international tourist arrivals. Spending by residents travelling within their own countries can therefore play a major role in determining a country's position.

The United States, for instance, benefits from a substantial domestic tourism market, while countries such as Japan and China have also seen strong demand from international visitors.