Dhirubhai Ambani International School ranks 9th globally, only Indian school in IB top 10

"We are proud to share that, based on the 2026 IB Diploma Programme results and global rankings released by Education Advisers UK, DAIS has been ranked 9th among IBDP schools worldwide — the only school from India to feature in the global Top 10," Reliance said in a post on X.

Dhirubhai Ambani International School ranks 9th among IB schools worldwide. We are proud to share that, based on the 2026 IB Diploma Programme results and global rankings released by Education Advisers UK, DAIS has been ranked 9th among IBDP schools worldwide — the only school from India to feature in the global Top 10. With an average score of 40.8 points, the DAIS Class of 2026 has achieved the strongest results in the school’s history. Equally significant is the scale of this achievement. With 105 students in its IBDP cohort, DAIS has the largest cohort among the Top 10 schools worldwide. This demonstrates that exceptional academic outcomes can be sustained across a large and diverse student community. This recognition reflects our collective commitment to academic rigour, intellectual curiosity, innovation and holistic education. It celebrates the aspirations and hard work of our students, the expertise and dedication of our educators, and the trust and partnership of our parents. Congratulations to the Class of 2026, and heartfelt appreciation to everyone who makes this journey possible. #DAIS #IBDP #AcademicExcellence #GlobalRecognition #Education #ClassOf2026 — Reliance Industries Limited (@RIL_Updates) October 19, 2026

The school also recorded the largest student cohort among the top 10 institutions, with 105 students appearing for the IB Diploma Programme.

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"With an average score of 40.8 points, the DAIS Class of 2026 has achieved the strongest results in the school’s history," Reliance said. "Equally significant is the scale of this achievement. With 105 students in its IBDP cohort, DAIS has the largest cohort among the Top 10 schools worldwide."

Which schools ranked above Dhirubhai Ambani International School?

According to the ranking shared by Reliance, St Paul's Co-educational College in Hong Kong secured the top position with an average score of 43.0 points and a cohort of 61 students.

K. International School Tokyo in Japan ranked second with 42.7 points, followed by King's College School, Wimbledon, in the United Kingdom, with 42.5 points.

German Swiss International School in Hong Kong ranked fourth with 42.0 points, while Po Leung Kuk Ngan Po Ling College, also in Hong Kong, secured fifth place with 41.7 points.

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Godolphin and Latymer School in the UK ranked sixth with 41.3 points, followed by Guangdong Country Garden School in China with 41.2 points.

St Stephen's College in Hong Kong secured eighth place with 41.0 points, just ahead of Dhirubhai Ambani International School's 40.8 points.

HKCCCU Logos Academy in Hong Kong completed the top 10 with an average score of 40.7 points.

What makes DAIS's achievement significant?

The International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme is a two-year educational programme generally undertaken by students aged 16 to 19. Students are assessed on a maximum score of 45 points.

DAIS's average score of 40.8 places its students well above the programme's maximum-score midpoint and reflects the school's performance across a relatively large batch.

Reliance highlighted that DAIS had achieved its ranking with 105 students, compared with smaller cohorts at several higher-ranked schools. "This demonstrates that exceptional academic outcomes can be sustained across a large and diverse student community," the company said.

Founded in 2003, Dhirubhai Ambani International School is located in Mumbai and offers international curricula, including the IB Diploma Programme.