Indian airlines cancel Dubai flights amidst record rainfall and floods, consulate extends relief measures

The Indian consulate in Dubai issued helpline numbers for citizens affected by the extreme weather conditions in Dubai and north UAE.

Flight operations from India to Dubai have been significantly disrupted since Tuesday (April 16), when the United Arab Emirates received its heaviest rain since 1949. Dubai Airport, one of the world's busiest, has had multiple cancellations from all major Indian airlines since then.

The Consulate General of India, Dubai, took it to X and posted an advisory for Indian passengers stuck in Dubai. The consulate wrote, " We are in touch with UAE authorities and the airlines to facilitate stranded passengers. Regular updates from airlines are being conveyed to travelers."

The consulate also said relief measures have been extended in association with Indian community organisations. The consulate has also facilitated communication between the stranded passengers and their families in India. 

Earlier, The consulate issued helpline numbers for Indian citizens affected by the extreme weather conditions in Dubai and north UAE. The helpline numbers are:

  1. +971501205172
  2. +971569950590
  3. +971507347676
  4. +971585754213

The consulate said that it remains committed to serving the Indian community living in or travelling to Dubai and the Northern Emirates. 

The measures came after India’s largest flight operator, IndiGo, cancelled several of its flights to Dubai and UAE. 

Meanwhile, Tata-owned Air India, which operates 72 weekly flights from various cities to Dubai has also cancelled its services. Air India Express, Vistara, IndiGo, and SpiceJet have also subsequently cancelled or delayed several flights to and from Dubai. 

Published on: Apr 18, 2024, 6:00 PM IST
