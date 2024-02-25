Indian journalist succumbs to fire incident in Manhattan residential building

An Indian journalist, Fazil Khan, aged 27, lost his life in a fatal fire incident in a Manhattan apartment building.

The fire, which injured approximately 17 people, occurred in a six-story residential building at 2 St. Nicholas Place in Harlem. The New York City Fire Department attributed the fire to a lithium-ion battery.

Khan worked for The Hechinger Report, a New York-based media company focusing on education innovation and inequality. The Consulate General of India in New York expressed condolences and is assisting in repatriating Khan's remains to India.

"We continue to extend all possible assistance in repatriation of his mortal remains to India," the Consulate said.

Khan, an alumnus of Columbia Journalism School, was a data reporter at The Hechinger Report.

"We are devastated by the loss of such a great colleague and wonderful person, and our hearts go out to his family. He will be dearly missed," it said.

The fire began on the building's 3rd floor, and firefighters arrived within minutes to find people on the fire escape and hanging out the windows on the fifth floor.

Joseph Pfeifer, the Fire Department's first deputy commissioner, reported on Friday that an individual was in critical condition at the scene but later succumbed to injuries at the hospital. The victim's identity had not been disclosed at that time. The fire department highlighted the substantial rise in fires attributed to lithium-ion batteries in New York City, often resulting in fatal outcomes.

Among the 18 victims, one died at the hospital, later identified as Khan. Fires caused by lithium-ion batteries, found in common household devices and vehicles, have seen a significant increase in New York City, causing deaths, injuries, and property damage.

Rechargeable lithium-ion batteries, prevalent in electric bikes, scooters, cars, laptops, tablets, phones, and various household devices, have become a source of concern. Incidents involving lithium-ion battery fires have led to fatalities, severe injuries, and extensive property damage in various locations across the city, as outlined on the department's official website.