Indian-origin Vivek Ramaswamy races ahead of others in Republican race, now only behind Donald Trump

Indian-American origin, Vivek Ramaswamy is moving ahead in the US presidential race as one of the frontrunners in the Republican field. In the new poll, he is tied with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for second place, US-based The Hill reported.

An Emerson College poll showed Ronald Dion DeSantis and Ramaswamy tied at 10 per cent each, trailing former President Donald Trump, who leads with 56 per cent, states the report.

According to Emerson College Polling, DeSantis saw a significant decline and now stands at 10 per cent, while Ramaswamy has increased from 2 per cent to second place. DeSantis saw a 21 per cent registration in June.

Pollsters also found somewhat more “shaky support” among DeSantis supporters than among those for Ramaswamy. Almost half of Ramaswamy backers said they would definitely vote for him, while only a third of DeSantis supporters said the same, as per The Hill report.

Meanwhile, more than 80 per cent of Trump supporters said they will definitely vote for the former president. The poll’s release comes as a leaked memo from the super PAC supporting DeSantis’ candidacy, ‘Never Back Down’, urged DeSantis to "take a sledgehammer" to Ramaswamy, The Hill reported.

Emerson College Polling Executive Director Spencer Kimball said in a release that Ramaswamy has made improvements in voters with postgraduate degrees, taking 17 per cent of that group, and with younger voters, winning 16 per cent of those younger than 35, according to the report.

The release further stated that DeSantis's drop is similar to that of Emerson's New Hampshire poll that showed former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie (R) surpassing DeSantis by 1 point for second place in the state, a statistical tie. DeSantis dropped in his support among postgraduate voters from 38 per cent in June to 14 per cent now and only had 15 per cent of those under 35, reported The Hill.

