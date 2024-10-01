scorecardresearch
Feedback

Iran fires missiles on Israel: Indian Embassy issues advisory for Indian nationals

The Israeli military has confirmed that missiles originating from Iran have been fired towards Israel. Following this, the Indian embassy in Tel Aviv released a safety advisory for Indian nationals.

Iran fired missiles at Israel days after the militant outfit's commander Hassan Nasrallah and a top official from Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard were killed in Israel strikes in Beirut. Iran fired missiles at Israel days after the militant outfit's commander Hassan Nasrallah and a top official from Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard were killed in Israel strikes in Beirut.

The Indian embassy in Tel Aviv, Israel, released a safety advisory on Tuesday for Indian nationals, advising them to stay vigilant and adhere to necessary safety precautions in light of the current situation in the Middle East. 

Authorities have urged citizens to remain alert and follow all necessary safety protocols. Additionally, Israel's military initiated "limited, localised and targeted raids" against Hezbollah in south Lebanon's border areas on Monday.

The Israeli military has confirmed that missiles originating from Iran have been fired towards Israel. Reports indicate that air raid sirens have been heard in Tel Aviv, with additional warning sirens being activated in Jerusalem, all major news agencies reported.

"Please exercise caution, avoid unnecessary travel within the country and stay close to safety shelters. The Embassy is closely monitoring the situation and remains in regular touch with the Israeli authorities to ensure the safety of all our nationals," the Indian embassy said.

Iran fired missiles at Israel days after the militant outfit's commander Hassan Nasrallah and a top official from Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard were killed in Israel strikes in Beirut.  

Published on: Oct 01, 2024, 10:49 PM IST
