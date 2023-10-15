Iran threatens Israel with 'intervention' in case of ground operation in Gaza

Israel on Sunday said that Iran had threatened it with 'intervention' in case of a ground operation in Gaza, which is controlled by Hamas. "The warning was transmitted through the UN Special Coordinator, who held a meeting with the Iranian Foreign Minister," the Israel War Room wrote on X.

Iran threatens Israel with intervention in case of ground operation



The warning was transmitted through the UN Special Coordinator, who held a meeting with the Iranian Foreign Minister. — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) October 15, 2023

Iran, a long-time adversary of Israel, backs Hamas and Hezbollah militant group, which is active in Lebanon.

Israel has been bombarding Gaza after Hamas' deadliest attack on the Jewish state last Saturday. It has asked the people in the northern region to vacate the area and move to the southern part as the country is preparing for a ground operation to what it says target the Hamas terrorists and infrastructures.

Also Read: Israel kills Hamas commanders responsible for attacks in Kibbutz Nirim, Nir Oz

Earlier in the day, Israel's defence forces shared a path and asked the residents of Gaza City and northern Gaza to relocate to the southern area. The forces said that they would not carry out any operations along this route from 10 AM to 1 PM. "During this window, please take the opportunity to move southward from northern Gaza.

Also Read: Israel-Hamas war: Israeli forces ready to enter, Gaza residents unable to leave & more updates

As fears grow that Israel will soon begin the ground operations, Iran has threatened Tel Aviv with intervention. Clashes have also erupted in the northern border with Hezbollah, another militant group that has the backing of Iran. In the latest update, Israel's war room said that anti-tank missile fire was shot at its soldiers who were operating along the Lebanese border. "In response, the IDF (Israel Defence Forces) is currently striking Hezbollah military targets."

The war room also informed that there were initial reports of a Hezbollah terrorist infiltration in the community of Metula on Israel's northern border with Lebanon. The IDF said that following today’s Hezbollah attacks in the north, the military would isolate an area of ​​up to four kilometers near the border with Lebanon. "Israel is preparing for a two-front war against Iran-backed Hamas and Hezbollah terrorists attacking civilians," the war room tweeted.