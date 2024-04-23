scorecardresearch
Iranian President's Pakistan visit: Raisi aims to mend strained ties, Kashmir issue raised

In an attempt to mend its strained ties with Pakistan, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi is on a three-day visit to the South Asian nation to hold talks on religious, cultural, diplomatic, investment, and security matters. The visit comes after both the nations had launched attacks on each others' alleged terrorist hideouts. 

Iran and Pakistan have now decided to work together in the battle against terrorism. At least eight documents promoting cooperation in various sectors were signed by the two countries. The two presidents also discussed ways to boost commerce and communication between their countries.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif brought up the Kashmir issue during the high-level bilateral talks. However, Raisi did not reciprocate the same enthusiasm in responding to the tensions in the region. He instead escalated the issue surrounding the Israel-Gaza war and how Iran continues to stand with Palestine, supporting those fighting oppression. 

Both Pakistan and Iran have blamed each other for supporting and residing armed and militant groups. Earlier in January, Iran launched airstrikes on the reported terrorist hideouts in Balochistan province. 

In response to this attack, Pakistan attacked the Siestan-Balochistan province of Iran using killer drones and rockets. Since the attacks, both the nations have restrained from mounting the tensions.

Published on: Apr 23, 2024, 11:09 AM IST
