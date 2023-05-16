Islamabad High Court grants bail to former PM Imran Khan till June 8

The Islamabad High Court has granted bail to former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan till June 8 in cases registered against him in reference to giving statements against state institutions. The cases against the former Pakistan PM were registered in reference to the statement he gave against state institutions.

On May 12, the high court granted him protective bail for two weeks in a corruption case and barred the authorities from arresting the former Pakistan prime minister in any case registered anywhere in the country until Monday.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader was arrested by the country's anti-graft agency last week in the Al-Qadir Trust case, which led to violent protests across the country. He was later released and received bail from a court in Islamabad for two weeks. On Monday, a Pakistani court in Lahore granted bail to Khan's wife until May 23 in the same case.

On Tuesday, the Lahore High Court will hear Khan's bail plea in the terrorism cases registered against him following his arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case.

Last week, three different benches of the IHC granted relief to the 70-year-old PTI chief who was escorted to the court amid tight security.

Before his departure for Lahore after securing blanket bails from the IHC, Khan was allegedly made to stay more than three hours in the court by the Islamabad police on the security details.

The development came a day after the Supreme Court of Pakistan said his arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust case was “invalid and unlawful”.

Earlier last week, Khan was arrested by the Pakistan Rangers at the IHC premises and whisked him away in an armoured vehicle in a whirlwind raid following an arrest warrant issued by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

On May 15, the PTI chief claimed that the country's powerful military establishment has planned to keep him in jail for the next 10 years under sedition charges.

In a series of tweets on Monday, Khan said: "So now the complete London plan is out. Using the pretext of violence while I was inside the jail, they have assumed the role of judge, jury and executioner. The plan now is to humiliate me by putting Bushra begum (Khan's wife) in jail, and using some sedition law to keep me inside for next ten years." The tweets came after Khan held a meeting of PTI leaders at his Lahore residence.

So now the complete London plan is out. Using pretext of violence while I was inside the jail, they have assumed the role of judge, jury and executioner. The Plan now is to humiliate me by putting Bushra begum in jail, and using some sedition law to keep me inside for next ten… — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 14, 2023

The 70-year-old leader added: "To ensure that there is no public reaction, they have done two things -- first deliberate terror is unleashed not just on PTI workers but on common citizens as well. Second, the media is totally controlled and muzzled."

"This is a deliberate attempt to instill so much fear in people that when they come to arrest me tomorrow, people won't come out. And tomorrow they will again suspend internet services and ban social media (which is only partially open). Meanwhile, as we speak, houses are being broken in and shamelessly police are manhandling the women of the houses," he further said.

