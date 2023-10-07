Israel at war: Hamas cells, military compounds destroyed, US backs Tel Aviv; all you need to know

The ruling Hamas militant group in the Gaza Strip launched the biggest attack on Israel in years on Saturday, killing at least 40 people and wounding hundreds. Thousands of rockets were fired into Israel since 6:30 am on Saturday, with the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) claiming that Hamas terrorists inflitrated from land, sea and air.

"Israelis across the country—on Shabbat and the holiday of Simchat Torah—woke up to sirens sounding and Hamas firing rockets at them from Gaza this morning. We will defend ourselves," IDF said on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday.

Israel attacks: All you need to know

1. A surprise attack by Hamas militants from Gaza at daybreak prompted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to declare "war" and he asserted that his country would extract an "unprecedented price" from its enemy. "We are at war, not in an operation or in rounds, but at war. This morning, Hamas launched a murderous surprise attack against the State of Israel and its citizens. We have been in this since the early morning hours," Netanyahu told his countrymen in a televised address.

2. The Israel Defence Force (IDF) said it has launched operation 'Iron Swords' in response to Hamas's surprise attack by air, land and sea comprising a barrage of rockets from the Gaza Strip and infiltration into its heavily fortified border in the southern area that caught the country off-guard on a major holiday.

3. At least 198 people in the Gaza Strip have been killed in Israel’s retaliation and at least 1,610 wounded, the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza said, according to a report in Associated Press.

4. More than 5,000 rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip into Israel on Saturday, Hamas' armed wing said, declaring it had started "Operation Al-Aqsa Flood", according to an AFP report. "We decided to put an end to all the crimes of the occupation (Israel), their time for rampaging without being held accountable is over," the group said.

"We announce Operation Al-Aqsa Flood and we fired, in the first strike of 20 minutes, more than 5,000 rockets."

5. The attack marked an unprecedented infiltration into Israel by an unknown number of Hamas gunmen crossing from the Gaza Strip, and the heaviest blow for Israel in the conflict with Palestinians since the suicide bombings of the Second Intifada some two decades ago.

6. At least 561 wounded people were being treated in Israeli hospitals, including at least 77 who were in critical condition, according to an Associated Press count based on public statements and calls to hospitals.

7. The Israeli prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, spoke on the phone with the US president, Joe Biden. “US President Joe Biden called Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and emphasized that the US stands alongside Israel and fully supports Israel’s right to self-defense,” Netanyahu’s office wrote on X.

“Prime Minister Netanyahu thanked US President Biden for the unreserved support and made it clear that a forceful, prolonged campaign – which Israel will win – is necessary.”

US President Joe Biden called Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and emphasized that the US stands alongside Israel and fully supports Israel's right to self-defense. October 7, 2023

8. "In the last few hours, dozens of IDF fighter jets struck 17 military compounds and 4 operational command centers belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip," Israeli Air Force (IAF) said on X.

9. Amid this, India on Saturday issued an advisory for its nationals in Israel. In a statement, New Delhi said in view of the current situation in Israel, all Indian citizens are requested to stay vigilant.

10. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed solidarity with Israel after Hamas militants launched an attack on the country. Modi condemned it as "terrorist attacks" in Israel as its leader Benjamin Netanyahu said the country is at war. "Deeply shocked by the news of terrorist attacks in Israel. Our thoughts and prayers are with the innocent victims and their families. We stand in solidarity with Israel at this difficult hour," Modi said.

11. It was not immediately clear what prompted Hamas to launch the attacks, which would have likely required months of planning. But over the past year Israel's far-right government has ramped up settlement construction in the occupied West Bank, Israeli settler violence has displaced hundreds of Palestinians there, and tensions have flared around a flashpoint Jerusalem holy site.

12. Israel has maintained a blockade over Gaza since Hamas seized control of the territory in 2007. The bitter enemies have fought four wars since then. There have also been numerous rounds of smaller fighting between Israel and Hamas and other smaller militant groups based in Gaza.

(With agencies inputs)

