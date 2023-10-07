Israel attack: India issues advisory for its nationals in Israel following Hamas' rocket attack

India on Saturday issued an advisory for its nationals in Israel following Hamas terrorists' attack on Israel. In a statement, New Delhi said in view of the current situation in Israel, all Indian citizens are requested to stay vigilant.

"In view of the current situation in Israel, all Indian nationals in Israel are requested to remain vigilant, and observe sfety protocols as advised by local authorities. Please exercise caution, avoid unnecessary movement and stay close to safety shelters. For additional information, please see the Israeli Home Front Command website (https://www.oref.org.il/en) or their preparedness brochure. In case of emergency, please contact us at +97235226748, or leave a message at cons1.telaviva@mea.gov.in. The Embassy personnel remain at your disposal for any further guidance," the government said in its statement.

Earlier in the day, Israel declared a 'state of war' and launched air strikes on Gaza strip after a surprise rocket attack by Palestine's Hamas militants. The group claimed that it was only their "first strike". Till now, six people, including a mayor, were killed and over 300 were injured, Times of Israel reported.

Following this, Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu said the country is at war.

"We are at war, not an operation. Hamas has launched a murderous surprise attack against the State of Israel and its citizens. I ordered first of all to cleanse the settlements of the terrorists who had infiltrated and ordered a large-scale mobilisation of reserves. The enemy will pay a price they have never known," he said.

The outbreak of conflict follows months of surging violence in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, with fatalities in the occupied West Bank. Israel has maintained a blockade over Gaza since Hamas, an Islamic militant group that opposes Israel, seized control of the territory in 2007. The bitter enemies have fought four wars since then.

Israel also urged its people to remain indoors and launched a counteroffensive ‘Operation Iron Swords’ against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, which the group controls.

Israeli media reported Hama fighters infiltrating Israel either by land in seized Israeli army vehicles or by air with the help of parachutes. Fighting was reported in several parts of southern Israel.