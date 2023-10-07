Israel destroys Hamas interior ministry building, other assets in Gaza; WATCH 

After the biggest surprise assault from Hamas, Israel on Saturday launched a massive operation against the Palestinian militant organisation in the Gaza Strip. Israel's air force and defence ministry struck multiple Hamas targets in Gaza. The Israeli airstrike destroyed Hamas' interior ministry building in Gaza, which was suspected to be used for planning the attack on Israel.

⚡️Israel announces 'Operation Iron Swords' , drafts tens of thousands. Launches first major retaliatory Airstrike on Hamas Interior Ministry building (planned the terror attack) pic.twitter.com/9XNFJjZGHb — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) October 7, 2023

On Saturday morning, Hamas fired thousands of rockets at cities across central and southern Israel killing at least 22 and injuring 545.

Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel was at war and that it would counter back forcefully in a manner the enemy had never known. "We are at War. We will win." He also ordered the recruitment of reserves and mobilisation of forces to counter Hamas.

The Israeli Air Force shared footage of its strikes at Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip. It said this morning, approximately 2,200 rockets were launched from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory.

"In parallel, a number of terrorists infiltrated into Israeli territory in southern Israel. In response, the IDF has launched Operation 'Swords of Iron'." Israel's air force said dozens of its fighter jets struck a number of targets belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah, a militant organization based in Lebanon, said the military action that began this morning on behalf of the factions in Gaza was "a decisive response to the crimes of the [Israeli] occupation and aggression against holy sites". The organisation said that these attacks carry "a clear message to the Arab and Islamic world, and especially to those who strive for a normalization agreement."



While Hezbollah did not name any country, its message was seen directed at Saudi Arabia, which recently moved to normalise its relationship with Israel.