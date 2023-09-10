scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
World
Italy signals intent to exit China’s Belt and Road initiative: Report

Feedback

Italy signals intent to exit China’s Belt and Road initiative: Report

Italy's decision to exit the investment pact signifies a significant policy shift and underscores the delicate balance the nation must maintain between its international relationships, especially with the United States and China.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni during a bilateral meeting, on the sidelines of the G20 Summit 2023 New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni during a bilateral meeting, on the sidelines of the G20 Summit 2023
SUMMARY
  • Italian PM Giorgia Meloni reportedly conveyed Italy's plans to withdraw from the Belt and Road Initiative to Chinese Premier Li Qiang
  • The move comes as the investment pact has increasingly become a litmus test for Italy's relations with the United States
  • The discussion reportedly took place on the sidelines of the G20 summit over the weekend

In a private meeting during the Group of 20 summit held in India, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni conveyed Italy's plans to withdraw from the Chinese President Xi Jinping-led Belt and Road Initiative to Chinese Premier Li Qiang. This move comes as the investment pact has increasingly become a litmus test for Italy's relations with the United States.

According to a Bloomberg report, the discussion took place on the sidelines of the G20 summit over the weekend. During the meeting, Meloni assured Premier Li that Italy aimed to exit the ambitious infrastructure initiative while still harbouring intentions of maintaining friendly relations with Beijing. Italy officially joined the Belt and Road Initiative in 2019.

The decision to withdraw from the global infrastructure pact has been a careful and deliberate one on the part of the Italian government. Meloni and her team have taken their time considering how best to communicate this significant policy shift to Beijing, with concerns of possible trade retaliation looming in the background.

Reports from earlier this year had already indicated Italy's inclination to step away from the initiative. However, Prime Minister Meloni has grappled with the challenge of delivering this decision to China while minimising the risk of adverse consequences.

As part of her diplomatic efforts, Meloni has announced her intention to visit China in the coming months. This diplomatic visit is expected to be pivotal in addressing the sensitive issue. Notably, China's ambassador to Italy had previously issued a stern warning, suggesting that there could be "negative consequences" for Italy if it proceeded with its withdrawal from the Belt and Road Initiative.

Italy's decision to exit the investment pact signifies a significant policy shift and underscores the delicate balance the nation must maintain between its international relationships, especially with the United States and China.

Also Read

G20 Summit: Tourist smart cards to explore the capital introduced by Delhi Metro; see details

Virtual games, UPI and more: India to showcase digital progress at G20 summit

Published on: Sep 10, 2023, 3:19 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement