scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
World
Japan Airlines flight with over 300 onboard catches fire on Tokyo airport runway; WATCH

Feedback

Japan Airlines flight with over 300 onboard catches fire on Tokyo airport runway; WATCH

A spokesperson at Japan Airlines said the aircraft, originating from Shin-Chitose airport in Hokkaido, was carrying more than 300 passengers.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
The plane might have collided with another aircraft belonging to the Japan Coast Guard after landing at the Haneda airport The plane might have collided with another aircraft belonging to the Japan Coast Guard after landing at the Haneda airport

A Japan Airlines flight with 379 passengers and crew caught fire as it landed in Tokyo's Haneda airport, the country's national broadcaster NHK reported on Tuesday. The broadcaster said that all the passengers and crew had been evacuated, but the plane was still burning.

The officials are extinguishing the flames, it said. A footage on broadcaster NHK showed flames coming out of the windows of the aircraft. The plane - JAL 516 - had originated from Shin-Chitose airport in Hokkaido.

Japanese news broadcast citing authorities said the plane might have collided with another aircraft belonging to the Japan Coast Guard after landing at the Haneda airport. The flight took off from Hokkaido.

The Japan Coast Guard said that it was looking into the possibility that its plane crashed with the Japan Airlines flight at Haneda airport, Reuters reported.

Published on: Jan 02, 2024, 3:20 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement