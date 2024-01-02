Japan Airlines flight with over 300 onboard catches fire on Tokyo airport runway; WATCH

A Japan Airlines flight with 379 passengers and crew caught fire as it landed in Tokyo's Haneda airport, the country's national broadcaster NHK reported on Tuesday. The broadcaster said that all the passengers and crew had been evacuated, but the plane was still burning.

The officials are extinguishing the flames, it said. A footage on broadcaster NHK showed flames coming out of the windows of the aircraft. The plane - JAL 516 - had originated from Shin-Chitose airport in Hokkaido.

Infobae America:

Un avión de Japan Airlines chocó contra una aeronave militar y se incendia en el aeropuerto de Tokio

La cadena estatal japonesa NHK informó que los 400 pasajeros y la tripulación del avión que se incendia en Tokio fueron evacuados

Japanese news broadcast citing authorities said the plane might have collided with another aircraft belonging to the Japan Coast Guard after landing at the Haneda airport. The flight took off from Hokkaido.

The Japan Coast Guard said that it was looking into the possibility that its plane crashed with the Japan Airlines flight at Haneda airport, Reuters reported.