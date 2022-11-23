'Japan does a Saudi Arabia': Twitter goes berserk over Germany's FIFA World Cup loss

FIFA World Cup 2022 saw the second big upset of the tournament when Germany lost 2-1 to Japan at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on Wednesday.
Goals from substitutes Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano in the last 15 minutes gave Japan a stunning 2-1 upset over four-time champions Germany in their World Cup Group E opener.
The Germans had dominated the contest by taking the lead with a 33rd minute penalty from Ilkay Guendogan after Japan goalkeeper Shuichi Gonda had fouled wing back David Raum but the second goal never came.
Twitter users couldn't contain their joy at the upset and hailed the Asian nation for "pulling off a Saudi Arabia".
"These world leaders in football are just getting their heads scalped by supposed minnows. First it was Argentina with Messi that got whooped by lowly Saudi Arabia. Now 4-time champions just got trashed by Japan. This is a World Cup like no other," tweeted a Twitter user.
The defeat was the third in a row in the opening match of a major championship for Germany after a loss to Mexico at the 2018 World Cup, when they bowed out in the first round as champions, and to France at Euro 2020.
Germany looked in total command in the Group E clash but, with each missed chance, left the door open for Japan, who showed almost nothing in attack until a series of substitutions injected some energy in the second half.
Doan equalised in the 75th minute before Asano showed lovely control and smashed the winner in from a tight angle - causing an explosion of joy among the Japan bench.
It was a turnaround that looked scarcely believable as Japan struggled to get any foothold for most of the game.
