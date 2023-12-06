K-pop band BLACKPINK renew their contracts with YG Entertainment; company's stock skyrockets

BLACKPINK has officially extended their contract with YG Entertainment, dispelling all rumours about their potential departure. YG Entertainment, the management company for the renowned K-pop group, confirmed the extension, ensuring the group will continue to flourish under their original label.

An official announcement from YG Entertainment confirmed the successful negotiation of exclusive group contracts for all four BLACKPINK members, expressing delight in continuing to support the talented artists. Discussions for individual contracts are ongoing, with some members considering solo ventures post their tenure with the agency, while remaining part of the BLACKPINK group.

The news of BLACKPINK's return as a group sparked a 20 per cent surge in YG Entertainment's declining stock, triggering excitement among their devoted fan base, the Blinks. Fans flooded the internet with celebratory messages, reaffirming BLACKPINK's status as K-pop royalty and the linchpin of YG Entertainment's success. One wrote “blackpink owns them”, another said “Blackpink queens”, “bc they're the queens of k-pop”, “BLACKPINK raising YG from death.”

Despite the ongoing talks for individual contracts, BLACKPINK's immensely successful world tours hint at promising returns for both YG Entertainment and the individual members, showcasing the group's commercial prowess and global appeal.

OMGGGG IM SO HAPPY RN BLACKPINK IS HERE TO STAY!! AHHHH BLACKPINK IN UR AREA! BLACKPINK IS THE REVOLUTION!!#BLACKPINK @BLACKPINK pic.twitter.com/TxATRjY76O — Rajiv saw blackpink🌹 (@selpinkinurarea) December 6, 2023

#BLACKPINK RENEWED THEIR CONTRACT AS A GROUP. We definitely won and not only the fandom, the WHOLE Kpop community too pic.twitter.com/8DcLmGHvqo — Arian Babe | BATTER UP SOTY ⚾️ (@arianbabee) December 6, 2023

Comprised of members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa, BLACKPINK has swiftly risen to become an international sensation, reshaping the landscape of pop music. Formed by YG Entertainment in 2016, the group burst onto the scene with their debut single album "Square One," featuring the chart-topping hits "Boombayah" and "Whistle." Since then, they have been on an unstoppable journey, breaking records and setting new milestones in the music industry.

