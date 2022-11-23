Kanye West to run for 2024 US elections, wishes Trump to be his ‘running mate’

Rapper and producer Kanye West, who had recently changed his name to Ye, has confirmed that he will run for US presidential elections scheduled to be held in 2024.. In a video posted to by @RedPillGangTV, reporters can be seen asking the rapper-singer whether he will run for the presidency again. To this, Ye answered in the affirmative.

"It’s simple…. It’s just we’re moving toward the future,” he replied.

Far-right political figure Milo Yiannopoulos can also be spotted in the video. Pointing to Milo, the singer said, "This is Milo right here, working on the campaign."

Kanye West announces his presidential bid for 2024, says Milo Yiannopoulos will be his Campaign Manager pic.twitter.com/JwclZs3lP2 — RPG (@RedPillGangTV) November 20, 2022

Kanye even took to Twitter announcing that he proposes former US President, Donald Trump, to be his ‘running mate’ in the next US elections.

In 2020, Kanye had attempted to run for US Presidency for the first time. He had launched a campaign under the ‘Birthday Party’ banner. However, the campaign didn’t result in a win. He only got on the ballot in 12 states out of 50, and the mere turnout was of 70,000 votes.

For some time now, Ye has been facing backlash for his antisemitic remarks he made recently on many platforms. His Twitter and Instagram accounts got restricted as a result. Many Jewish celebrities also spoke against him. Josef Schuster, the president of the Central Council of Jews in Germany, said that the rapper's daily antisemitic comments are unbearable for Jews in Germany and around the world.

As a result of the global criticism, sportswear major Adidas ended its partnership with Kanye West over his offensive and antisemitic remarks.

Also read: 'I don't see any reason for it': Donald Trump refuses to tweet after Elon Musk brings him back on Twitter

Also read: Why was Adidas under pressure to cut ties with rapper Kanye West?