Kazakhstan halts ‘cooperation’ with ArcelorMittal after mine blaze claims 32 lives

A fire erupted at a mine owned by the global steel behemoth ArcelorMittal in Kazakhstan on Saturday, resulting in the loss of at least 32 lives. In response to this devastating event, the Kazakh government swiftly issued a directive to cease investment cooperation with the company.

The Emergency Situations Ministry, in an official statement, reported the discovery of 32 casualties at the Kostyenko mine by 4 pm local time, while the search for 14 missing miners continued. This marked the second deadly catastrophe in just two months at an ArcelorMittal facility in Kazakhstan, following an accident in the same region that claimed the lives of five miners in August.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan expressed his strong condemnation of ArcelorMittal, dubbing it the "worst" company in their history in terms of governmental collaboration. He conveyed these sentiments while meeting with the bereaved families in the Karaganda region, where the tragic incident unfolded.

The President wasted no time in instructing the government to terminate any investment cooperation with ArcelorMittal. This stern action was taken in the wake of frequent accusations from authorities regarding the company's failure to adhere to safety and environmental regulations in its operations in the country.

Regional officials dispatched 40 rescuers to the scene, and the government's emergency response minister, Syrym Sharipkhanov, was en route to oversee the situation.

The exact cause of the accident remains undisclosed, but President Tokayev announced the formation of an investigative commission to determine the root cause.

This tragic incident stands as the deadliest mining accident in Kazakhstan since 2006 when 41 miners lost their lives at another ArcelorMittal site.

President Tokayev had previously criticised the company for what he termed the "systemic character" of accidents involving ArcelorMittal, with over 100 fatalities recorded since 2006.

ArcelorMittal operates numerous mines in Kazakhstan's heavily industrialised region, a vital part of the country's resource-rich economy, stemming from iron, coal, oil, gas, and uranium extraction.

In December 2022, the government had even contemplated banning ArcelorMittal from operating in the country following a worker's death, which the company classified as "an accident" at its Termitau factory. This unfortunate event came shortly after the demise of five miners at another Arcelor site in the same region.

