King Charles III all set to take the British throne; UK's PM Rishi Sunak to read from biblical book

Britain's first coronation in seven decades is scheduled for Saturday, as Charles III ascends the throne in an elaborate ceremony at Westminster Abbey, blending over a millennium of history with contemporary touches. With India playing a prominent role in the event, the coronation marks a new era for the UK's royal family and its relationship with the former colony.

King Charles III is the first British monarch to be crowned since his grandfather, King George VI, in 1937. The scaled-down ceremony will still feature royals, heads of state, and most of Charles's family. In a nod to tradition, the monarch will don the same vestments as his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, during her coronation 70 years ago.

The event will also witness the crowning of Charles's second wife, Camilla, as queen. Distinguishing itself from previous coronations, this ceremony will include women bishops, minority faith leaders, and a more diverse and representative guest list from British society.

During the coronation, Camilla will be crowned with St. Mary's Crown, adorned with Cullinan diamonds. She has opted not to wear the traditional crown containing the controversial Kohinoor diamond, given its association with British colonialism in India.

India's involvement in the coronation is significant. Rishi Sunak, Britain's first Hindu Prime Minister, will read from the biblical book of Colossians, while his wife Akshata leads the procession into the Abbey. Lord Narendra Babubhai Patel, 84, will represent the Hindu faith and present the Sovereign's Ring to Charles. Additionally, Vice-President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar, and his wife Dr. Sudeep Dhankhar, will attend the ceremony.

In a symbolic gesture acknowledging the Commonwealth nations, Charles will be anointed behind a cloth screen depicting a tree with 56 leaves, one dedicated to India. Religious leaders from Buddhist, Hindu, Jewish, Muslim, and Sikh communities will participate in the coronation, highlighting King Charles's commitment to being the "defender of faiths" rather than the "defender of the faith."

The royal couple will travel in the modern horse-drawn Diamond Jubilee State Coach from Buckingham Palace to the abbey for the two-hour service, returning in the historic Gold State Coach carriage, which has been used in every coronation since William IV's in 1831. The meticulously rehearsed pageant will feature approximately 7,000 military personnel, including mounted troops and marching bands.

