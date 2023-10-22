'Liberal education in West losing its sheen': Economist Sanjeev Sanyal as Bill Maher's take on Harvard goes viral

Economist and writer Sanjeev Sanyal on Sunday said that "liberal education" in the West has rapidly lost its sheen, while adding that some of the science departments are still excellent. Sanyal had shared popular American comedian and political commentator Bill Maher's viral take on Harvard University and other Ivy League colleges such as the University of Pennsylvania or UPenn.

He also added that other departments barring a few science departments are "garbage". "Absolutely true... 'liberal education' in the West is rapidly losing its sheen. I too studied in one of the best universities in the world- now a shadow of its former self. True of virtually all of them. Some of science departments are still excellent, but rest is garbage," he said in a post on X formerly known as Twitter.

In the video that has gone viral, Maher said that he himself as a graduate of an Ivy League college would like to advise the youth of America to not go to colleges. "As an Ivy League graduate who knows the value of a liberal education, I have one piece of advice for the youth of America: Don't go to college," Maher said at the beginning of the video.

Showing pictures of pro-Palestinian demonstrations at Harvard University, the 'Real Time with Bill Maher' host said that the American youth should absolutely avoid going to elite colleges if they absolutely have to go to one.

The comedian said that the tragedy in Israel has opened America's eyes to "how higher education has become indoctrination into a stew of bad ideas, among them the simplistic notion that the world is a binary place where everyone is either and oppressor or oppressed, in the case of Israel, the oppressors being babies and bubbas."

Maher referred to student unions on campuses insisting that the Hamas attack was Israel's fault for oppressing Palestinian people. "The same students who will tell you that words are violence and silence is violence, were very supportive when Hamas terrorists went on a rape and murder rampage worthy of the Vikings," Bill Maher said while pointing out the double standards of these student unions.

He also referred to a letter signed by more than 30 student organisations at the Harvard University which blamed Israel for the worst terror attack carried out by Hamas on October 7.

"They've convinced themselves Israel is the most repressive regime in history because they have no knowledge of history or even a desire to know it. And actual history doesn't come up in their intersectionality of politics and genderqueers identity class," Maher said.

The letter co-signed by the student groups read: "Today's events did not occur in a vacuum. The apartheid regime is the only one to blame. Israeli violence has structured every aspect of Palestinian existence for 75 years."

He also took aim at higher learning institutions in the US and equated them to the re-education camps in North Korea. "Because college life today is a day spa combined with North Korean re-education camp. It’s a daycare center with a meal plan, except the toddlers can fire the adults," he said.

Maher also equated Harvard Yard to the Wuhan wet market and stated, "If ignorance is a disease, Harvard Yard is the Wuhan wet market."

After being skewered on social media for the statement, Harvard president Claudine Gay said in a video statement last week that the university rejects terrorism including "the barbaric atrocities perpetrated by Hamas".

Gay added that the university also rejects hate of Jews, Muslims or any other group of people based on faith, national origin or any aspect of their identity.

"People have asked me where we stand. So let me be clear. Our university rejects terrorism. That includes the barbaric atrocities perpetrated by Hamas. Our university rejects hate. Hate of Jews. Hate of Muslims. Hate of any group of people based on their faith, their national origin, or any aspect of their identity. Our University rejects the harassment or intimidation of individuals based on their beliefs," Claudine Gay said in her statement.

