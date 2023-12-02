scorecardresearch
Business Today
Magnitude 7.5 earthquake strikes Mindanao, Philippines; first tsunami waves to arrive before midnight: Report

EMSC noted that the quake occurred at a depth of 63 km (39 miles).

SUMMARY
  • Mindanao is the second largest island in the Philippines
  • The US tsunami warning system issued a tsunami warning
  • The Philippine Seismology Agency Phivolcs has said that the first tsunami waves will arrive before midnight and may continue for hours

A magnitude 7.5 earthquake hit Mindanao, Philippines, as reported by the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) on Saturday.

The Philippine Seismology Agency Phivolcs has said that the first tsunami waves will arrive before midnight and may continue for hours.

Following the earthquake, the US tsunami warning system issued a tsunami warning.

Mindanao is the second largest island in the Philippines, after Luzon. It's located in the southern part of the archipelago, surrounded by the Bohol, Philippine, Celebes, and Sulu seas. Mindanao is also the seventh most populated island in the world. 

Japanese broadcaster NHK reported anticipated tsunami waves up to one meter, expected to reach Japan's southwestern coast around 1:30 a.m. Sunday (1630 GMT on Saturday), following the seismic event.

Phivolcs projected no substantial damage from the quake itself but cautioned about potential aftershocks.

Raymark Gentallan, the local police chief in Hinatuan near the quake's epicentre, confirmed power loss since the tremor but noted no casualties or damage reported by disaster response teams so far.

The Philippines experiences frequent earthquakes due to its location on the "Ring of Fire," encircling the Pacific Ocean, known for seismic activity.

Published on: Dec 02, 2023, 8:58 PM IST
