More than 1,000 Russian soldiers killed so far: Ukraine

Ukraine's Defence Ministry said on Friday that more than 1,000 Russian servicemen had been killed so far in the Ukrainian conflict.

"Russia has not suffered so many casualties during the fighting in any of its armed conflicts since its inception," the ministry said.

