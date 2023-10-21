Nawaz Sharif ends 4-year self-imposed UK exile, returns to Pakistan

Nawaz Sharif, the former prime minister of Pakistan, returned to Pakistan on October 21 after a four-year self-imposed exile in the UK. This comes as he is trying to secure a record fourth term in the general elections expected to be held in January. He was disqualified from holding public office in 2017 and was sentenced to ten years in prison by an accountability court on charges of corruption. However, he was granted bail on medical grounds in 2019 and went to the UK for treatment.

Sharif's return to Pakistan comes at a time when the country is facing a number of challenges, including an economic crisis, political instability, and security threats. He is hoping to unite the opposition and challenge the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party in the next general election, which is scheduled to be held in 2023

The 73-year-old Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo flew in from Dubai to Islamabad on the 'Umeed-e-Pakistan' chartered plane.

Speaking to reporters at Dubai airport, the three-time former prime minister deplored the "very chaotic" situation in Pakistan and expressed confidence that his party was "competent" to take the cash-strapped country out of the present crisis.

"I'm going back to Pakistan after four years today," Sharif said. "When I was leaving Pakistan and going abroad I had no feeling of happiness but today I am happy."

The ousted premier added that it would have been very good if the situation of the country was better today as compared to 2017.

"I get very worried and disappointed seeing the situation in the country. The country that had to move forward is going backward now economically and unity-wise."

"This is a time for hope and celebration. His return bodes well for Pakistan's economy and its people," said Khawaja Muhammad Asif, a senior leader of PML-N.

More than 7,000 police have been assigned to oversee the crowds expected at Greater Iqbal Park, where his homecoming event is scheduled to take place later.

The PML-N has been hyping Sharif's return for months, hoping that his political power and "man of the soil" swagger could revitalise the party's declining support.

The Islamabad High Court granted Sharif protective bail until Tuesday earlier this week, reducing the fear of imminent arrest when he returns to the nation.

Sharif's legal team will meet with him to collect his biometrics, which will be submitted to the Islamabad High Court as part of the bail process granted by the court on October 19.

After around an hour in Islamabad, he will travel to Lahore to address a crowd at the Minar-e-Pakistan.

His party has attempted to portray his return as a ray of hope for Pakistan. There was no call for party workers to greet him at the airport, but dozens of fans arrived at the Islamabad airport.

He was the individual who had gone through 150 court sessions, Sharif claimed, lamenting his previous treatment.

"Not only me, but my daughter as well. She even received a pass. She had no choice but to obtain it. During my administration, she held no positions, not even an office."

He claimed that false cases had been brought not just against him and his family, including former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his brother Shehbaz Sharif, but also against ex-Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan and PML-N politician Hanif Abbasi.

"I even said before leaving that I leave everything to Allah (God) and I still continue doing that."

He smirked and said "We are the May 28 ones" when asked about the May 9 violence allegedly carried out by the Imran Khan's party.

With inputs from PTI

Also Read: Cyclone 'Tej' likely to turn into 'severe cyclonic storm' tomorrow; here's all you need to know