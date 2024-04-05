'No ground': Sri Lanka dismisses India's claims on Kachchatheevu Island amid election season tensions

Sri Lankan Fisheries Minister Douglas Devananda has categorically stated that India's assertions regarding reclaiming Kachchatheevu Island hold "no ground".

This statement was made in the backdrop of recent accusations by the Narendra Modi-led government towards the Congress Party and its ally, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in Tamil Nadu, for allegedly compromising national interests by giving control of the island to Sri Lanka in 1974.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also criticised these parties for not safeguarding the Indian fishermen wanting to fish in the waters surrounding Kachchatheevu Island.

"I think India is acting on its interests to secure this place to ensure Sri Lankan fishermen would not have any access to that area and that Sri Lanka should not claim any rights in that resourceful area", Devananda said.

The original 1974 agreement allowed fishermen from both countries to fish in each other's territorial waters, but it was subsequently amended in 1976 to restrict such activities.

Highlighting a lesser-known aspect of the 1976 agreement, Devananda pointed out India's gain of the West Bank, a significant maritime area much larger than Kachchatheevu, which overshadowed the current dispute.

The ongoing contention over fishing rights has recently led to widespread protests by Sri Lankan fishermen against illegal fishing by Indians, which they argue, damages and affects their livelihood through bottom trawling.

This year, the Sri Lankan Navy has arrested 178 Indian fishermen along with 23 trawlers in a bid to protect their waters.

Devananda, a former Tamil militant and current leader of the Eelam People's Democratic Party, was named a proclaimed offender by a court in Chennai in 1994.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) chose not to engage directly with the controversy.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal redirected queries to the statements made by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, urging the press and public to refer to his recent clarifications on the issue.

"I would refer that you please look at his press engagements. You will get your answers there," Jaiswal said in New Delhi.

(with inputs from PTI)